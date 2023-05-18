Smoke from wildfires in Canada could begin impacting air quality for people involved in outdoor activities Thursday across Nebraska.

The National Weather Service posted an alert for possible moderate to unhealthy air quality from 9:30 a.m. Thursday through noon Friday for the entire state. Conditions could range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive populations to unhealthy for anyone engaged in outdoor activities.

Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the weather service in Valley, Nebraska, said forecasters already were seeing reduced visibility due to smoke in the northern part of the state, at times below one mile, Thursday morning.

The federal AirNow.gov website, home of the U.S. Air Quality Index, indicated that the Nebraska Panhandle and parts of northeast Nebraska already were seeing air quality in the very unhealthy category.

Kim Engel, director of the Panhandle Public Health District, said conditions were overcast and smoky in the area.

Petersen said a cold front moving slowly into the region is pushing down smoke that had been staying higher aloft.

"We're going to start seeing smoke moving into the Omaha metro area this afternoon into early evening," he said.

Officials with the Douglas County Health Department said smoke from the wildfires was expected to push air quality index in the area into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and possibly the unhealthy zone Thursday and possibly into Saturday night.

Residents are likely to see a distinct haze in the sky. The particulate matter in the air from the fires can create serious health issues for people with heart and lung disease, older adults and children, health officials said.

Anyone who may be impacted by such conditions is advised to minimize outdoor activities during such times. Residents can monitor local conditions at douglascountyairquality.com or by going to "Air Quality" in the drop-down menu on the health department's home page, douglascountyhealth.com.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023