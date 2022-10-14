Candidate criticizes Papio-NRD for process filing board vacancy

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District is being criticized for its handling of a board vacancy by one of the two people who applied for the position.

Dave Corbin, whose career, volunteer work and political activities have focused on public health and the environment, said there was too little publicity about the vacancy and there was no follow-up from the district on the appointment process.

Lack of publicity, he said, is evidenced by the fact that only two people applied. Also of concern to him is that the board remains all-male board, and there was no effort to recruit women candidates.

Corbin said he wasn't told of an early October subcommittee meeting in which candidates had a chance to talk with board members.

That subcommittee voted to recommend Josh Henningsen, who did attend their meeting. Henningsen, an attorney with the Nebraska Legislature, was approved by the full board on a 10-0 vote Thursday.

NRD General Manager John Winkler said the district published a legal notice in the The World-Herald, posted about the vacancy on social media and publicized it on the district's website. The district, he said, followed all the legal requirements regarding the vacancy.

The NRD is an elected board, and members serve four-year terms. Its mission focuses on natural resources management.

The vacancy was created by the August resignation of Danny Begley. A recently elected city councilman, Begley cited time pressures as the reason for his departure.

Begley and Henningsen are friends. Begley said Henningsen "will bring experience, knowledge and a smooth transition" to the NRD board.

Henningsen said he learned of the vacancy through his contacts at the Legislature.

Corbin said he learned about the vacancy through the Green Omaha Coalition.

Henningsen was the only candidate to appear at the early October subcommittee meeting. He said he learned about the committee meeting by asking NRD staff "What's next?" when he dropped off his application.

Corbin also hand-delivered his application to the NRD and later followed up with phone calls to Winkler and several board members. Had he been told about the subcommittee meeting, he says he would have attended it. He did attend Thursday's meeting in which the final vote was taken.