Canned: COVID precautions mean no draught beer at 2021 College World Series

The imbalance between supply and demand led manufacturers to abruptly cancel some breweries’ can orders in the first quarter of 2021, Pease added. Others were told they would not receive cans until the second quarter.

“These businesses will simply not survive that long without cans,” Pease wrote.

Pint Nine has avoided the issue largely because it uses 16-ounce cans, rather than more commonly used 12-ounce cans, and it partners with a neighboring brewery on aluminum can orders, according to Watson.

It doesn’t appear the ongoing can conundrum will have much impact on the College World Series.

“We’re loaded up and should be in good shape for the series,” said Bryon Zechmann, vice president of marketing at Premier Midwest Beverage, a local distributor whose products include national brands, such as Miller and Coors, and local companies like Brickway Brewery and Distillery and Lucky Bucket Brewing Co.