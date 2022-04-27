Canoeist, 27, dies after he is pulled from Wehrspann Lake

The man who died after he was pulled from Wehrspann Lake after his canoe capsized has been identified as a 27-year-old Gretna resident.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, witnesses heard a man calling for help on the north side of the lake before 6:15 a.m. Other witnesses said the capsized canoe was near the dock and the man went under the water but did not come back up.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and its search and rescue team plus crews from Omaha Fire/Rescue and Papillion Fire/Rescue responded to the emergency call at the lake, which is at Chalco Hills Recreation Area.

Witnesses and crew members pulled Zachariah Lade from the water. He was taken to Lakeside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

