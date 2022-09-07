Carbon monoxide from car left running in garage linked to deaths of three Omahans

Carbon monoxide from a car left running inside a garage last week caused the deaths of three people in a southwest Omaha home.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick of the Omaha Fire Department said investigators from the Omaha Police Department notified him Wednesday of the determination. A police spokesman said the car was a Toyota Camry.

"The cause of the high levels (of carbon monoxide) in the Millard home were from a vehicle in the garage," Fitzpatrick said.

David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, were found dead inside a house near 136th and Z Streets around 6 p.m. Aug. 31.

An Omaha police spokesman said a fourth person who was in the house was taken to a hospital for treatment. A fundraising account to help Oban's family with funeral expenses has been set up on social media.