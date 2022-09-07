 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carbon monoxide from car left running in garage linked to deaths of three Omahans

Three people found dead in west Omaha home

Three people were found dead in a home near 136th Circle and Z Street in west Omaha on Aug. 31. Police determined they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. 

 LUNA STEPHENS, THE WORLD-HERALD

Carbon monoxide from a car left running inside a garage last week caused the deaths of three people in a southwest Omaha home.

Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick of the Omaha Fire Department said investigators from the Omaha Police Department notified him Wednesday of the determination. A police spokesman said the car was a Toyota Camry. 

"The cause of the high levels (of carbon monoxide) in the Millard home were from a vehicle in the garage," Fitzpatrick said.  

David Coleman, 52, Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, were found dead inside a house near 136th and Z Streets around 6 p.m. Aug. 31.

An Omaha police spokesman said a fourth person who was in the house was taken to a hospital for treatment. A fundraising account to help Oban's family with funeral expenses has been set up on social media. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

