Carbon pipeline company moves headquarters to west Omaha

Navigator CO2, a carbon management firm, recently moved its headquarters to west Omaha.

The firm’s move from Dallas marks a notable step up in its investments in Nebraska, where it has plans to build nearly 120 miles of pipeline in the eastern part of the state. The pipeline would transport liquefied carbon dioxide captured from biofuel production plants to an underground site in central Illinois for sequestration, a process the company says will help combat climate change.

The Nebraska portion of Navigator’s Heartland Greenway pipeline is part of a 1,300-mile network the company is seeking to build as the first of two phases. The proposed pipeline would be mainly in Iowa but also extend into eastern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.

Relocating company headquarters to Omaha proved logical for a number of reasons, said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator. Those include having a corporate presence within the project’s footprint as well as the fact that CEO Matt Vining and his family live in the Omaha area.

“Omaha just made a lot of sense,” Burns-Thompson said.

The headquarters will be near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road.

Navigator expects the pipeline to result in nearly 1,700 construction jobs in Nebraska, with 50-80 permanent jobs spanning across the states in the company’s overall footprint, though it anticipates “an added emphasis on Nebraska” now that the company has decided to locate its headquarters in Omaha.

Not everyone is welcoming Navigator to Nebraska.

Jane Kleeb, director of the progressive environmental organization Bold Nebraska and chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, views Navigator’s relocation of its corporate headquarters as another tactic to build its pipeline.

Navigator’s pipeline, like similar pipelines proposed by other companies including Summit Carbon Solutions, has run into opposition from property owners and environmental activists.

Kleeb said Bold Nebraska has been working with about 300 landowners in Nebraska. She also said she’s working with groups that are in contact with landowners in Iowa and South Dakota.

Shelli Meyer, who grew up at and still maintains her parents’ property in Dixon County in northeast Nebraska, said she first became aware of Navigator’s interest in building its pipeline when her 82-year-old father, Ferris Meyer, handed her a packet he received shortly before last Christmas.

The packet included a letter written by a Navigator executive stating the company “may seek to exercise the right of eminent domain” if the company cannot reach voluntary agreements with all landowners along the project’s route.

To Meyer, the mention of eminent domain undermined the company’s stated goal of benefiting the public at large.

“This is for private gain that companies can put in their pockets,” she said.

Meyer, who has power of attorney with her parents, said they have refused to entertain any of the company’s overtures. She now works with the Nebraska Easement Action Team, a nonprofit that, according to its website, seeks to educate and legally represent landowners who have been approached by pipeline companies.

Burns-Thompson said Navigator would claim eminent domain as a last resort.

“Private property rights are not something to be slighted, and we take that very much to heart,” she said, adding the company wants to negotiate with landowners to come up with “competitive and fair” proposals.

At this point, though, Burns-Thompson said it’s too early for the company to consider eminent domain. She said company representatives have only been out in the field for a few weeks meeting with landowners to negotiate easements.

Navigator and other companies proposing carbon dioxide pipelines have touted potential environmental benefits from capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground.

On its website, Navigator said that, at full capacity, the Heartland Greenway pipeline will help remove the equivalent of annual emissions generated by about 3.2 million cars. Sequestering that level of carbon dioxide, Navigator claimed, “is a significant milestone to combat a changing environment.”

But Kleeb argued that any environmental gains would be offset by costs, terming carbon sequestration as “the bottom of the barrel option.”

She and Meyer said the construction and operation of such pipelines pose new environmental risks. Both pointed to a 2020 incident near Satartia, Mississippi, where, as reported by media outlet HuffPost (formerly the Huffington Post), a carbon dioxide pipeline rupture sent up a green noxious cloud, causing nearly 50 people to be hospitalized and about 300 people to be evacuated.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think that any climate solution should put our farmers and ranchers at risk. And that’s exactly what this (would) do,” Kleeb said.

In response to the environmental concerns raised, Navigator issued a brief document dated July 13 that outlined its planned operational safety measures. Those include redundant communication and power supply at all connection points, critical valve and metering facilities. The measures also highlight planned quality control standards relating to the pipeline’s structural integrity and “ensure no contaminates adversely impact the system, environment, or public.”

Burns-Thompson said the company encourages further dialogue with people to help mitigate risks, but cautioned “we can’t eliminate risk.”

Burns-Thompson said Navigator is looking to get the first phase of the pipeline operational in 2025.

