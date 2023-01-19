Carmakers show off electric vehicles to Omaha's Midlands International Auto Show

"Electric" would be a good word to describe this weekend's Midlands International Auto Show.

Some of the biggest vehicle manufacturers have brought all-electric vehicles to the show, held at Omaha's CHI Health Center. Ford brought its F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit, while General Motors brought the Chevy Bolt. Other electric vehicles on display this weekend include the Subaru’s Solterra, Kia’s EV6 and Niro EV, Mitsubishi's plug-in hybrid Outlander PHEV, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Mercedes-Benz’s EQS and EQB. Toyota’s fleet included the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime.

The auto show also featured vehicles with internal combustion engines.

The electric vehicles drew plenty of interest from attendees Friday. Darin Caster, a Papillion resident, was checking out a white F-150 Lightning with his friend Mark Anderson. Caster called the electric vehicle impressive but wondered about the vehicle’s range and battery capacity in cold weather.

“The technology is really cool,” he said. “We’ll see how it comes along in the next few years.”

Teresa Ratekin was drawn to the RAV4 Prime. In the market for a new vehicle, Ratekin cited the vehicle’s $41,590 price and favorable gas mileage as points in its favor. The RAV4 Prime, according to the Toyota sticker, gets 38 miles per gallon on gas and 94 miles per gallon when combined with a fully charged electric battery.

The auto show also includes a rollover simulator and seat belt convincer simulator from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office, a pet adoption event sponsored by Subaru and an RC racetrack.

The show is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $9 for people ages 13 to 64, $7 for children ages 7-12, people 65 and older and military veterans with IDs. Children 6 and under are admitted free.

