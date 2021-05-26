Carter Lake issues water boil advisory

A water boil advisory went into effect Wednesday for some residents of Carter Lake, Iowa.

An emergency required water to be shut off just before noon Wednesday. By 3 p.m., officials said water service had resumed.

But the water boil advisory will be in effect for all homes on the north side of Locust Street until test results come back. Those are expected to be in by Friday afternoon.

Residents should not drink water without boiling first. Water should be brought to a boil and remain at a boil for one minute before cooling.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice, city officials said in a news release.

Boiling water kills bacteria. If the tap water is discolored, residents should use an alternative source such as bottled water.

