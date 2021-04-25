CASA looking for volunteers for children and families in crisis

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA for Douglas County is raising awareness of the need for more community volunteers.

CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for children in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.

“Our volunteers’ first priority is to ensure children’s voices are heard and they are placed in a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible,” said Kimberly Thomas, executive director.

“Foster care is the last resort for our children and a temporary solution to the problems at hand. Children need long-term support networks that make reunification a possibility and help break the cycle for the next generation.”

CASA volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group to advocate for their best interest in court, in school and in other settings. They get to know the child and everyone involved in their life, such as their parents and other family members, foster parents, therapists, caseworkers and teachers, in order to develop a realistic picture of the child’s unique situation.