Cat, 'enraged' after scolding, attacks Omaha woman

An Omaha woman called police for help controlling one of her cats after she threatened it with a timeout for fighting.

Police were called to an apartment near 37th and Dodge Streets about 5:15 p.m. Monday. A 52-year-old woman told officers that her two cats had been fighting. She said she warned the more aggressive kitty that she was going to "put it in its room," according to a police report.

The cat became enraged, the woman told officers, and began to attack her. The woman said she finally was able to corral the fierce feline and lock it in a bedroom.

The woman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of "multiple superficial claw marks." The cat was taken into custody by officers from the Nebraska Humane Society. No word on whether the cat will face feline-y charges.

