Catalytic converter thefts net Omaha man seventh prison sentence

A 56-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to prison for the seventh time last week in Douglas County District Court after being convicted of stealing thousands of dollars worth of catalytic converters.

Brian A. Sears was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of the theft of over $43,000 worth of catalytic converters. When that sentence is finished, he will serve 18 months to two years for possession of burglar's tools.

Under state law, an inmate is eligible for parole after serving half of the lower end of his sentence and must be released after serving half of the upper end. Sears will be credited with 157 days in jail.

Sears was arrested Nov. 14, 2021, at the Transportation of America bus lot near 54th and L Streets. He had been arrested two other times in the previous five weeks on the same charges.

Police officers were called to the bus lot at 5402 L St. about 2:15 p.m. to investigate a theft in progress. They found Sears, who claimed to be a bus maintenance worker, inside the fenced parking lot. A company official arrived and told officers that Sears is not employed by the company.

According to the police report, officers found 13 catalytic converters that had been removed from buses and one that had been cut but not yet removed. The bus parts are valued at a total of $43,500.

The report said officers reviewed surveillance video of Sears removing the catalytic converters from buses with the aid of a power saw.

Nebraska Department of Corrections records show Sears had been sent to prison six previous times, including a sentence of 10 to 12 years in 2006 after being convicted as a habitual criminal.

