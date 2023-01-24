'Catalytic investment' Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on downtown tower

With blue hard hats and shiny shovels, Omaha city officials and Mutual of Omaha leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a skyline-altering project.

Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026.

Construction plans for the $600 million skyscraper call for it to rise 677 feet. That’s 43 feet taller than First National Bank Tower, which has been the city’s tallest structure for the past two decades.

"This is very important for the future of this city, and we're proud to be apart of that," said Mutual CEO James Blackledge.

The City of Omaha moved much more than dirt to break ground on the 44 story tower. It took the demolition of the city’s main library, the assurances of a modern streetcar system and a land swap to bring the Fortune 500 insurer’s headquarters downtown.

A year ago, Stothert joined Blackledge in announcing the project, and pledged her support for a $306 million, 3-mile streetcar line. The two projects are contractually linked by a development agreement signed by the city and Mutual that obligates the city to follow through on the streetcar plans.

The development agreement places other obligations on the city, including the $99 million purchase of Mutual tower's parking garage. The city intends to charge the company to lease parking for its employees, and make the parking spots available for other public uses outside the workday.

The development agreement and approval of about $60 million in tax-increment financing for the project sped through City Hall with ease.

But the city's move to demolish the downtown W. Dale Clark Library to make way for the tower received more push back.

Mutual’s original acquisition of the city-owned block where the W. Dale Clark Library sat was made through a deal with Lanoha Real Estate Co. In exchange for the library property, the city took ownership of a Lanoha-owned site at 14th and Dodge Streets, a shovel-ready site that was once home to Union Pacific headquarters.

Opponents of the library demolition, which the city paid just over $1 million to complete, raised concerns over a lack of transparency within the city and contended city officials were putting corporate interests ahead of a public space.

Supporters of the project point to a need for redevelopment and job growth in the city’s urban core, as well as the need for a modernized downtown library.

"Today we celebrate an investment that will create development, that will grow our economy and that will draw innovating talent to our urban core," said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Other city plans call for opening a new downtown library branch on Jones Street and building a new main city library at 72nd and Dodge.

Mutual of Omaha's tower represents the first significant addition to downtown Omaha’s skyline in a generation.

It also may be the largest single infusion of workers into Omaha’s downtown core. The move of Mutual of Omaha’s metro workforce of 4,000 into downtown dovetails with an ambitious chamber of commerce goal of pulling 30,000 additional jobs and 30,000 new residents into Omaha’s urban core over the next two decades.

"Our success is tied to this city's success," said Blackledge. "We are 100% invested in that."

