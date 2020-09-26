Catholic Charities holds food drive to help meet increased demands for help

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Catholic Charities of Omaha provided food and household items to about 100 families each week.
Since the pandemic began, that number has risen to 400 to 500.
To meet the increased demand, Catholic Charities hosted a food drive Saturday to collect nonperishable food items, plus toiletries, diapers and other items. A group of students from Creighton University’s School of Medicine collected the items from donors’ cars to maintain social distancing.
Mikaela Schuele, Catholic Charities’ director of emergency and supportive food services, said many factors contribute to the increased need, including higher unemployment numbers and a lack of school meals for students studying from home.
Catholic Charities formerly allowed its clients to visit only once a week, Schuele said, but that limit has been removed for now.
“Anybody can come to us as often as we’re open,” she said.
Another factor that increased demand, Schuele said, has been Nebraska’s refusal to extend extra federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the pandemic. Nebraska is the only state not to do so.
“It’s really unfortunate,” she said, “and that has increased our pantry lines significantly in the last couple of weeks.”
Each client who visits one of Catholic Charities’ two pantries receives a bag of nonperishable items, a bag of meat and a bag of bread. They can also shop for perishable items in the pantry, Schuele said. People can also request diapers, hygiene products, paper products and other household items.
Catholic Charities is in need of not only more donations to meet the demand, Schuele said, but also more volunteers, as many people stopped volunteering because of the pandemic.
Dave Vankat, Catholic Charities’ senior director of community relations, said food is leaving the shelves quickly during the pandemic.
“As soon as it comes in, it starts going out,” he said.
The group has held other drives recently in Catholic churches and schools to fill the increased demand, Vankat said, and the community’s response has been strong.
“As Catholics, we’re called to perform works of mercy — that’s what Jesus told us to do,” he said. “And feeding the hungry is one of those.”
