Catholic Charities holds food drive to help meet increased demands for help

“It’s really unfortunate,” she said, “and that has increased our pantry lines significantly in the last couple of weeks.”

Each client who visits one of Catholic Charities’ two pantries receives a bag of nonperishable items, a bag of meat and a bag of bread. They can also shop for perishable items in the pantry, Schuele said. People can also request diapers, hygiene products, paper products and other household items.

Catholic Charities is in need of not only more donations to meet the demand, Schuele said, but also more volunteers, as many people stopped volunteering because of the pandemic.

Dave Vankat, Catholic Charities’ senior director of community relations, said food is leaving the shelves quickly during the pandemic.

“As soon as it comes in, it starts going out,” he said.

The group has held other drives recently in Catholic churches and schools to fill the increased demand, Vankat said, and the community’s response has been strong.

“As Catholics, we’re called to perform works of mercy — that’s what Jesus told us to do,” he said. “And feeding the hungry is one of those.”