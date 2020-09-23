Catholic Charities plans Saturday food drive to supplement pantries

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catholic Charities is soliciting food and monetary donations, given increased demand from COVID-19 stressed families.

Demand for food is up 400%, according to the organization.

In July alone, Catholic Charities said in a press release that it distributed three-fourths the amount of food it normally gives out in an entire year (150,000 pounds was distributed in July, compared with 200,000 pounds in a normal year).

The food drive will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9223 Bedford Ave.

The agency is soliciting nonperishable food, diapers, toiletry items and masks. The donations will be distributed to its two pantries, its program to provide food to senior citizens and its mobile pantry.

Monetary donations can be made by texting HUNGER2020 to 402-256-6655 or online at www.ccomaha.org.

Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.