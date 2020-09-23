 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catholic Charities plans Saturday food drive to supplement pantries
0 comments

Catholic Charities plans Saturday food drive to supplement pantries

{{featured_button_text}}

Catholic Charities is soliciting food and monetary donations, given increased demand from COVID-19 stressed families.

Demand for food is up 400%, according to the organization.

In July alone, Catholic Charities said in a press release that it distributed three-fourths the amount of food it normally gives out in an entire year (150,000 pounds was distributed in July, compared with 200,000 pounds in a normal year).

The food drive will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9223 Bedford Ave.

The agency is soliciting nonperishable food, diapers, toiletry items and masks. The donations will be distributed to its two pantries, its program to provide food to senior citizens and its mobile pantry.

Monetary donations can be made by texting HUNGER2020 to 402-256-6655 or online at www.ccomaha.org.  

Photos: Our best staff images of September 2020

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert