Catholic Charities unveils new northwest Omaha campus

Catholic Charities of Omaha unveiled its new northwest Omaha campus and headquarters building on Thursday.

The organization moved to the new facility, north of 90th and Maple Streets, from its previous headquarters building near 60th and Maple Streets.

The 36,000-square-foot campus will allow the organization to expand services to a new part of the community as well as house administrative offices.

"This ribbon-cutting of our new campus enables us to be in a new community, continue to grow our programs to another part of Omaha and it also positions us for continued growth into the future," said the Rev. Mike Eckley, the organization's executive director.

During a ceremony Thursday, officials unveiled the site's new name — the St. Teresa of Calcutta Campus.

Eckley said they chose the saint, also known as Mother Teresa, because her name is synonymous with aiding the poor.

"It is altogether fitting that we should look to her as an example of how we are to serve and encounter each and every one of our brothers and sisters," he said.

Attendees also heard from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mike Moylan, a member of the Catholic Charities of Omaha Foundation Board.

Omaha Archbishop George Lucas blessed the grounds and building after the ceremony.

The project took about two years to complete, Moylan said. The design of the organization's previous building was inefficient, he said.

The new space includes a food pantry, offices and a community engagement room. The campus also will aid in food distribution for people who are homebound or for mobile pantries. Outpatient mental health services, school therapists and domestic violence advocates also are on site.

In the last year, Catholic Charities served more than 300,000 Nebraskans and distributed more than 2.8 million pounds of food.

The organization offers behavioral health services, family-strengthening services, immigration legal services and domestic violence services, among others.

Catholic Charities will continue to serve North Omaha at the St. Martin de Porres Center and South Omaha at the St. Juan Diego Center.

