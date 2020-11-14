Cause of deadly Bellevue fire was accidental, officials say

A fire at a Bellevue residence led to the death of one person early Saturday.

The Bellevue Fire Department responded to the home at 7402 S. 53rd St. at 4:18 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames. The person occupying the house was found dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office.

The Sarpy County attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased. Investigators from the fire marshal's office, along with Bellevue police and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, have determined that the fire was accidental and was caused by smoking materials.

Responding agencies included the Bellevue Fire Department, the Papillion Fire Department, Offutt Fire and Rescue, the Omaha Fire Department, the Bellevue Police Department and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update