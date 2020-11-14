Cause of deadly south Omaha house fire was accidental, officials say

A house fire in southwest Omaha led to the death of one person early Saturday.

The Bellevue Fire Department responded to the home at 7402 S 53rd St. at 4:18 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames.

The individual occupying the house was found deceased at the scene, according to a press release from the State Fire Marshal Agency.

The Sarpy County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the deceased.

State Fire Marshal Investigators, along with Bellevue Police and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, have determined the fire was accidental as a result of smoking materials.

Responding agencies included Bellevue Fire Department, Papillion Fire Department, Offutt Fire and Rescue, Omaha Fire Department, Bellevue Police Department, and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.