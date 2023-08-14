It could take six to eight more weeks to repair the broken infrastructure at Metropolitan Utilities District's largest water production plant.

On July 25, the infrastructure that held a key water pipe steady failed at the Florence Production Plant near N.P. Dodge Park. The resulting water loss caused the utility to issue restrictions on outdoor water use.

While a cause for the failure hasn’t yet been determined, the failure has had great reverberations for a customer base of more than 600,000 people across the Omaha metro area.

“We don’t know exactly what happened,” spokeswoman Tracey Christensen said. “There is a lot of capital improvement project work going on in the area.”

The utility has asked its customers to limit using water outdoors until at least Aug. 21 to help “reduce water demand and ensure continued reliability to the entire system.”

MUD could issue an update on those restrictions before that date.

The infrastructure failure is different from a water-main break. A water-main break, Christensen said, is defined "as an unexpected leak/rupture of a water main, most often happening to mains in the distribution system."

The failure at the Florence plant resulted in flooding and some electrical equipment was damaged. Production capacity has also been reduced. Christensen said the repair cost hasn’t yet been calculated. She said the timeline on the repair has been influenced by the repair’s complexity and supply chain uncertainties.

As MUD waits for parts to be delivered, it has stepped up its water production output at its Platte West and Platte South plants.

On a typical day, the Florence Production Plant produces about 158 million gallons of water per day. The Platte West plant produces more than 100 million gallons per day while the Platte South plant produces about 57 million gallons per day.

“The three production facilities are an interconnected system. One plant isn’t necessarily serving one section of the system or one section of customers,” Christensen said.

Christensen said customers have complied with curtailing their outdoor water use. Restrictions include asking people to not use water outdoors on Mondays. Those who live in even-numbered addresses are asked to use water outdoors only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Those with odd-numbered addresses are asked to use water only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“We have seen a decrease in the consumption of water,” she said. “It’s a combination of our customers complying with the restrictions. Also, we’ve seen recent cooler temperatures and more rain in the area, which has certainly helped.”

The pipe failure at the Florence Production Plant has been the most significant in a series of recent events that have included several water-main breaks. A two-block stretch of 42nd Street through the Nebraska Medical Center campus will be closed for the rest of August following a water-main break at 42nd and Harney Streets last week.

There are a variety of factors that can lead to water-main breaks. One factor includes hot weather, which leads to more demand for water.

“It’s definitely a science trying to figure out these issues,” Christensen said. “We try to repair them as quickly as we can.”

