With fireworks displays, parades, concerts and more from Friday through Tuesday, there's plenty of events in Omaha and nearby communities to add to the calendar this Fourth of July.
NEBRASKA
Omaha
The City of Omaha Celebrates America
- June 30 at Memorial Park
- National anthem and welcome at 6:30 p.m.
- Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone at 6:45 p.m.
- Headliner Melissa Etheridge performs at 8:30 p.m.
- Fireworks are at 10 p.m.
- For more information, visit memorialparkconcert.com
Fireworks at Werner Park
- Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way in Papillion
- The Omaha Storm Chasers will take on the Iowa Cubs. A firework show will follow the game.
- For more information, visit the Storm Chasers website
J. E. George 4th of July Parade
- Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- Parade begins at the intersection of J. E. George and Nicholas Streets
- For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JEGeorge4thOfJulyParade
City of Omaha Parks and Rec Pool Party
- Tuesday, pools close at 5 p.m.
- $1 admission to select city pools
- For more information, visit the Aquatic Special Events page on the City of Omaha Parks website.
Omaha Symphony Concert and Fireworks
- Tuesday from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at the Gene Leahy Mall
- Omaha Symphony, along with vocal ensemble Résonance, will perform patriotic tunes at the second annual Independence Day Celebration at the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion. The performance will culminate with a fireworks presentation synchronized with live music at dusk.
- For more information, visit the Omaha Symphony website
Ralston
Ralston Independence Day Celebration
- 63rd annual Independence Day Parade on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
- For more information, visit the City of Ralston's website
Blair
Blair Fourth of July Fireworks
- Fireworks begin Tuesday at dusk at Transformation Hill (the former Dana College Campus)
- For more information, visit www.facebook.com/blairnebraskacelebrations
Fremont
Fremont Fourth of July Parade
- Tuesday at 10 a.m.
- For more information, visit www.fremont4th.org
Nebraska City
Treestock Independence Day Celebration
- Fireworks Saturday at dusk at Steinhart Park
- For more information, visit Nebraska City's website.
Waverly
Waverly Fourth of July Events
- Parade is Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Waverly Intermediate School
- Fireworks are at 10 p.m. at Lawson Park
- For more information, visit the City of Waverly's website
Lincoln
Uncle Sam Jam
- Monday at Oak Lake Park in Lincoln
- Food vendors will open at 4 p.m., live music will begin at 6:15 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
- For more information, visit the City of Lincoln's website
York
Fireworks Frenzy
- Monday evening at the York County Fairgrounds
- For more information, visit the York Chamber of Commerce's website
Seward
155th Annual Fourth of July Celebration
- Grand Parade Tuesday at 4 p.m.
- Fireworks Tuesday at 10 p.m. at Plum Creek Park
- For more information, visit www.julyfourthseward.com
IOWA
Council Bluffs
Fireworks Spectacular at Westfair
- Saturday at 6 p.m. at Westfair Amphitheater
- For more information, visit www.freespeechamerica.org
Independence Day Free Community Event
- Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Historic General Dodge House in Council Bluffs
- For more information, visit www.unleashcb.com
Lake Manawa Fireworks
- Fireworks show Tuesday at 10 p.m. at Lake Manawa
- For more information, visit www.unleashcb.com
Avoca
Fire in the Sky Fourth of July Celebration
- Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. on Main Street in Avoca
- Parade at 2 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- For more information, visit www.unleashcb.com
Oakland
Oakland Independence Day
- Events throughout the day Monday with fireworks at dusk
- Events will take place at Chautauqua Park in Oakland
- For more information, visit www.unleashcb.com
Logan
Logan Independence Day Events
- Fireworks Monday at dusk at the football field
- Independence Day parade Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
- Pack the Park Celebration Tuesday after the parade until 6 p.m. at Logan City Park
- For more information, visit www.facebook.com/loganchambercommittee