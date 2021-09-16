Celebration of former Bellevue mayor's life to be Saturday at American Heroes Park

A memorial celebration for former Bellevue Mayor Inez Boyd will be held Saturday at American Heroes Park.
The service will be held at 10 a.m. near the Inez Boyd Fountain. American Heroes Park is located on the north side of Mission Avenue near the Bellevue Bridge, directly north of Haworth Park.
Boyd, 85, died Aug. 28 while in hospice care in Columbia, Missouri, where her daughter Vicki Boyd-Kennedy lives. A private funeral service was held Sept. 4.
In 1986, Boyd became the first woman elected mayor of Bellevue. She held that office until 1998. After leaving that post, she served as a Sarpy County Board member for eight years, during which time she worked to attract Cabela’s and PayPal to La Vista.
In 2017, the Bellevue Community Foundation dedicated the Inez Boyd Fountain at American Heroes Park. During that ceremony, then-Mayor Rita Sanders saluted Boyd for steering Bellevue as it became Nebraska’s third-largest city.
