Celebration of life set for Creighton baseball administrator fatally shot outside rental house

A celebration of life will be held Thursday for 37-year-old Chris Gradoville, who was shot to death last week in the front yard of a rental house where he had stopped to make repairs.

Gradoville, who played baseball for Creighton University and later in the Texas Rangers organization, will be remembered at the 2 p.m. service at Sokol Arena on the Creighton University campus.

A prayer walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday outside the house where Gradoville was shot, near 61st and Pratt Streets.

Gradoville graduated from Creighton in 2007 after majoring in business marketing. He had served as director of baseball operations at Creighton since the fall of 2020. The job is a volunteer position at the university.

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with Gradoville's killing.

Gradoville's survivors include his wife Nikki of Omaha; father Ron Gradoville of Omaha; mother Joyce Gradoville of Harlan, Iowa; and sister Stephanie Gradoville of Omaha, along with numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Sokol Arena.