In the face of high inflation, Nebraska saw one of the nation’s steepest drops in relative household incomes last year, though the Omaha metro area held its own on that key economic measure.

Those were among the most notable findings from the 2022 household survey data for Nebraska released Thursday by the Census Bureau.

The Nebraska median household income figure of $69,600 for 2022 was down 3.6% from the inflation-adjusted $72,200 the previous year.

That reduction by percentage was the fourth steepest among the 50 states plus the District of Columbia, said David Drozd, a demographer with Community Health Development Partners of Omaha.

Nationally, the relative drop in income was eight-tenths of 1%, meaning Nebraska’s decline was four times that of the nation.

“Wages and salaries just didn’t rise as much as inflation did,” Drozd said. “It speaks to the overall hurt people are having with rising costs.”

However, incomes in the Omaha metro generally did hold steady, Drozd said. The metro’s median household income of $79,600 in 2022 was virtually unchanged from the inflation-adjusted $79,700 for 2021 — meaning income gains in Omaha roughly did keep up with inflation.

Overall, Nebraska’s change in median household income was only better than those in New Hampshire (-5.9%), Vermont (-5.5%) and Pennsylvania (-3.7%). Nebraska’s income decline was almost double that of Iowa (down 1.9%), while income in Kansas was down a modest sixth-tenths of 1%.

Drozd said there’s no easy answer to why Nebraska’s income dropped so much compared to its neighbors, or why Omaha fared so much better than Nebraska as a whole. The changes were most likely driven by local economic forces.

Incomes in rural counties, which are economically dependent on agriculture, declined somewhat more than the state as a whole.

However, micropolitan counties, those home to mid-sized cities like Norfolk, North Platte and Hastings, collectively saw income drop 5.3%, well above the 3.6% drop statewide. And Lancaster County, home of Lincoln, saw an even steeper income decline at 5.6%.

The impact of the income figures could also be seen in higher rates of poverty.

While poverty was only up four-tenths of 1% statewide, and actually declined one-tenth of 1% in the Omaha metro, areas outside the state’s metro areas saw a notable poverty increase. The poverty rate increase in those areas, up from 10.4% to 12.1%, translated into 11,000 more individuals living in poverty.

The data also showed that housing affordability continues to be a major issue across the state.

The percentage of Nebraska renters spending 30% or more of their income on housing — a rate at which they are considered burdened by high housing costs — hit 46.7% in 2022, up from 41.3% in 2018.

In the Omaha metro area, half of all renters are housing-burdened — 50.1% compared to 44.1% in 2018.

The World-Herald has recently spotlighted such housing burdens in a series on Nebraska’s affordable housing crunch.

Other items that Drozd found in the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey:

The percentage of Nebraskans without health insurance continued to drop, from 7.1% to 6.7%, likely reflecting the impact of Nebraska’s August 2020 implementation of Medicaid expansion. In all, the uninsured rate is down sharply from the 11.9% rate in 2009, before passage of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The percentage of Nebraskans working from home dropped somewhat in 2022 from 12.8% to 10.8%. In the Omaha metro, the percentage dropped from 17% to 14.6%. Still, those figures are more than double what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The percentage of Nebraskans with a bachelor’s degree has reached 34.7%, up sharply from 26.9% in 2006.