Mark Dahir saw his work at the Heart Ministry Center providing social services to the less fortunate as being redemptive after struggling with addiction himself.

The former commercial banker of 15 years served time in prison for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and crashing into an SUV, severely injuring the other driver. It was his seventh DUI.

He began volunteering at the center in 2014 and went on to become CEO of the non-profit located at 24th and Binney Streets. Heart Ministry Center’s mission is providing food, healthcare, and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area.

A trip to the social services agency can include medical, dental or vision exams and legal advice. It could also include tax preparation, financial workshops and job placement – all offered in multiple languages.

John Levy, who proceeded Dahir as CEO of Heart Ministry Center, said Dahir's own struggles made him empathetic to everyone who reached out for help. Whether it was working to get someone clean and sober or raising money for the center, Levy said, Dahir gave all he had to each project.

"It's no secret that Mark went through some struggles in his own life," Levy said. "I think because people didn't give up on him, he never gave up on others."

Dahir, 48, died Thursday of heart trouble at home, a spokeswoman for Heart Ministry Center said. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St.

The Rev. Tom Fangman, who will say Mass, said Dahir completely turned his life around "with the help of God's grace." Dahir, a Creighton Prep graduate, was a humble person who never judged others.

"There wasn't anything about ego with Mark," Fangman said. "He let God do what only God can do. He was just a blessing to everybody and people loved him because he truly loved what he was doing."

During his nine years at the center, Dahir served in several roles including relationship manager, operations director, job training director and associate executive director. He was named the chief executive officer in December 2020 and led a team of 50 employees.

During his tenure, Dahir helped launch two social enterprises. He also grew the organization’s operating budget to more than $6 million.

“Mark’s raw vulnerability and passion left an indelible impression on everyone in the room, including me,” said Rob Wilcox, president of Heart Ministry Center’s board of directors. "'This is a man worth following,' I remember thinking. While Mark’s tragic passing leaves a deep hole in the heart of the Heart Ministry Center community, his legacy lives on through his gifted team and through the many volunteers and community members he’s touched along the way.”

Dahir, who died three days before his 49th birthday, is survived by his daughter, Whitney Dahir; parents, Michael and Mary Jo Dahir; brothers, Michael Dahir and Joseph Dahir.