Ceremony to reveal historical marker at site of 1891 lynching in Omaha

A new historical marker commemorating a grim chapter in Omaha's past — the 1891 lynching of George Smith — will be unveiled Friday on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse.

The ceremony will also memorialize George Smith, a Black man who was murdered by a White mob outside the courthouse. The Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation will lead the event. It's scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday on the north lawn of the courthouse, 17th and Farnam Streets.

The Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama, provided the marker. That organization and the local racial justice and reconciliation group have worked together to raise awareness of racist violence with events commemorating the lynching of Smith and that of Will Brown, who was murdered by a mob in 1919 outside the courthouse.

The event Friday will include remarks from community leaders and public officials as well as prayer, poetry readings and musical performances.