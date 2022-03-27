Chamber eyes “big moves” to transform Omaha's urban core

If you think Omaha’s plans for a streetcar system and a downtown skyscraper were ambitious, wait until you hear what else local business leaders are dreaming about.

The streetcar line and Mutual of Omaha’s tower are just the beginning of business leaders’ ideas for breathing more life into Omaha's urban core — what they call the region’s heart and soul and engine for economic growth.

In the Greater Omaha Chamber’s vision for the next 20 years, numerous other new high rises and dense construction would pull 30,000 more workers and 30,000 added residents into the area stretching from midtown Omaha through downtown and to the river’s edge in Council Bluffs.

Imagine the aging gray elevated Interstate 480 freeway, which forms a northern barrier for downtown, being razed in favor of a slower, street-level boulevard lined by new housing, offices, restaurants and shops.

Just to the west, a unique two block-wide, landscaped “lid” built over another part of I-480 would create a public space that connects burgeoning west downtown into thriving midtown. A similar lid would span Saddle Creek Road south of Farnam, bridging cutting-edge new facilities at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

To the east, a golf course across the Missouri River in Iowa would take on new life as a bustling housing and business development on the scale of Aksarben Village, all just minutes away from downtown Omaha via a new pedestrian bridge and streetcar spur line.

Other streetcar lines and transportation improvements would connect downtown into North and South Omaha and help move workers and fun-seekers from all over the metro area into and around the revitalized core.

Chamber leaders say there’s an urgent goal behind the “Urban Core Strategic Plan” they’re releasing this week. They say achieving the plan's vision is vital if the region is to attract and compete for the workers who will drive economic growth here for decades to come.

“This is the next really big step, and we know it’s mission-critical for the long-term viability of our community,” said Jay Noddle, an Omaha developer who chaired the chamber’s urban core committee. “We want our region to be a first-choice community for talent and employers. And in order to get there, we have to have an extremely vibrant, appealing urban core.”

There’s no price tag for all the bold ideas in the chamber plan, which would cost billions of dollars.

But chamber officials say each would be accomplished much like past development in and around downtown: through billions in private-sector investment, with the city assisting on related infrastructure improvements and philanthropists backing public amenities that enhance the city’s quality of life.

“We will see a lot of private development and more public-private partnerships,” said David Brown, CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

The city is committed to its role in that partnership, said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. She stressed that the strategic plan is equal parts practical and aspirational, and some parts of the plan are higher priorities than others.

Before moving forward on the I-480 lid, for example, she said the city would first focus on the transportation improvements, assuring available affordable housing and infrastructure.

“Our role in implementing actions in the plan is to be a good partner,” Stothert said. “Nearly everything we’ve accomplished as a city is a result of these strong partnerships we have.”

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Omaha metro will continue to live and work in the suburbs. Chamber officials say Omaha needs to be a place that features diverse and affordable housing options to fit all needs and tastes, from acreages to suburban apartments to downtown condos.

But Brown said even people who live in the suburbs far from the core should support the vision if they enjoy sports, the arts, music or good food, or if they want Omaha to be a place where their kids and grandkids would choose to work and live and start a family. Chamber officials say taxpayers across the state also will see the benefits of a stronger Omaha central core.

Brown and other business leaders say they’re confident of achieving the plan’s broad vision of affirming the urban core’s place as the region’s premier hub for employment, entertainment and culture. One thing that gives them that confidence, Noddle said, is how some of the first dominoes have already begun falling into place.

Some $400 million in philanthropic dollars is funding a major overhaul of the downtown park system and a new science center, amenities that figure to lure thousands to Omaha’s riverfront.

Mutual of Omaha is set by 2026 to remake Omaha’s skyline with a towering new headquarters that will root the Fortune 500 company’s 4,000 workers in the heart of the downtown corporate district.

Private investors behind developments like the Capitol District, Mercantile District, Blackstone, Builders District and Millwork Commons are bringing hundreds of residential units, offices, shops and restaurants to the core.

UNMC is set to invest $2.6 billion in Project NExT, a national center for disaster preparedness that could employ thousands.

And all those vital assets will be linked by the modern streetcar system that Stothert threw her support behind earlier this year.

“It’s really pretty remarkable if you think of what is happening in Omaha right now,” Brown said. “We think we can take advantage of this wave of development and keep the wave going.”

The chamber’s urban core plan has been four years in the making, but the history that undergirds it and its goals can be traced all the way back to the 1960s.

In 1963, there were 48,000 workers in downtown Omaha, which at the time was the city’s center for business, shopping and industry. There were even projections then that downtown would add 15,000 more workers by 1980.

Instead, downtown over the next half century lost 21,000 workers, leaving in their wake abandoned buildings and a hollowed core.

Mirroring trends playing out across the country, the affordability of cars and new freeways diminished public transit and enabled the city to sprawl out into the suburbs.

The advent of shopping malls led to the collapse of the downtown retail business district. And as many residents moved out into suburbia, many employers did too, with large suburban office parks going up on 72nd Street and beyond.

Steve Jensen, a former city planning official who served as a consultant to the city on the plan, said the changes also adversely impacted people in lower-income parts of the city like North Omaha. They saw jobs scattered farther away, with less available public transit to give them access.

The decline of downtown Omaha didn’t happen without a fight. Over the years, numerous well-intentioned efforts tried to revitalize the area, with some more successful than others.

In the last two decades in particular, there’s been an explosion of new entertainment venues, from a new arena and convention center, ballpark and concert hall to thriving smaller arts and performance centers.

Downtown and midtown became trendy places to live, fueling the addition of thousands of new apartments and condos. It’s combined to give the core a new vibe and 24/7 heartbeat.

City leaders over the years were able to keep a number of key employers downtown, which by 2014 was still home to some 27,000 workers. But the price for doing so was committing acres of prime land to parking lots and garages, as the city sought to replicate the seas of parking that surround suburban office parks.

Between 1963 and 2004, the number of parking stalls in downtown Omaha increased from 29,000 to 42,000, even as the number of workers dropped by more than a third. Even at peak times, only about half the spots are used, Jensen said.

“We devote so much land to parking, you really do run out of places to put buildings,” Jensen said.

But the face of Omaha’s inner core appears set to change, with a new commitment to bringing back workers and improved public transit.

"It's a little bit of back to the future," said Mickey Anderson, president of Baxter Auto Group and the chairman of the Omaha chamber. "We know that a vibrant downtown is critical to attracting young people to our community."

Indeed, the proposed changes are largely being driven by a new generation, one that’s proving very different from the earlier generations who first took America to the suburbs.

For years now, economic development consultants have said creating a vibrant urban lifestyle is particularly critical if cities are to compete for the tech-savvy, creative millennials — young people whose talents are fueling much of the job creation and job growth around the country today.

The millennial generation — those born between 1981 and 1996 — are now the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, surpassing the baby boomers. And by 2025, they are projected to make up 75% of workers globally.

Millennials have proven markedly different when it comes to where they seek to live, many looking for urban landscapes that are engaging, aesthetically pleasing, diverse, open and walkable. And they don’t necessarily want to own a car.

The generation after the millennials, often called Generation Z or the zoomers, is proving equally focused on urban living. More businesses also are moving into America’s urban core, seeking to go where the workers they need are choosing to live.

Brown said when the chamber in 2015 conducted a survey of young Omaha professionals, they described what they were looking for in a city.

“They told us that one of the reasons that Omaha hasn't been able to attract and keep young talent as much as we would like to is because there's magnetism to a larger city that has a more dynamic, dense urban environment downtown,” he said. “They wanted to go somewhere where they could walk to their favorite restaurant or maybe walk to work or take mass transit, and maybe, just maybe, not have a car.”

Brown offered Denver as a city that has achieved that kind of dense urban environment. Downtown Denver has roughly the same number of parking spaces as downtown Omaha — but four times as many workers. That’s possible there because more workers are living in the city core and utilizing public transit, he said.

The chamber realized it needed to become more aggressive in attracting young talent. In 2017, it made enhancing Omaha’s urban core a focus of its new 20-year strategic plan. And that ultimately led to the February 2018 formation of the chamber’s urban core committee.

The committee was made up of representatives from the chamber, the city, UNMC, major downtown corporations, developers and charitable foundations. The committee in turn sought input from dozens of other stakeholders before coming up with its final report.

The report says the urban core effort isn't only needed to make the city more vibrant for younger generations. It's also a response to Omaha running out of room to expand.

For decades, Omaha avoided the stagnation and declining tax base that has plagued other older U.S. cities, thanks to the annexation powers it has under state law. Omaha's population could expand into the booming suburbs, even if the urban core thinned out.

"But Omaha's once unlimited frontier is shrinking," the report warns, noting the physical and legal barriers to expanding the city's footprint. "Essentially, Omaha will become 'land-locked.'"

The urban core is one place Omaha can keep growing.

The report defines Omaha’s urban core as generally bounded by Cuming Street on the north, Leavenworth on the south, 48th Street on the west and 35th Street in Council Bluffs, including Dodge Park Golf Course and the River’s Edge development on the east end of the Bob Kerrey pedestrian bridge.

“We are trying to create a unique space in Omaha where people who want to live in a more dense urban core and businesses who want to locate in the urban core have that opportunity,” Brown said.

If the urban core plan had to be summed up in one word, it’s density.

To meet the plan's goals for urban core residents and workers, the report says the character of construction within the urban core must change in favor of denser development.

“In short, Omaha will need to begin to grow up instead of out,” the report says.

The urban core, the report says, can’t be a “slightly more dense version of suburbia.” Instead of four- and five-story buildings surrounded by acres of parking, Omaha needs more 20-story office towers and 10-story residential buildings, all with shared parking and proximity to transit, the report says.

The report includes renderings of downtown featuring multiple new high-rises and other clusters of buildings. Most of those structures at this point are just conceptual, with no definite redevelopment plans yet on the books.

The plan also seeks to sharply reduce the amount of space devoted to parking. Businesses and attractions would be grouped in districts and utilize shared parking structures, with visitors able to “park once” and move around the district on foot. It's similar to the parking concept currently in use at Aksarben Village.

Such parking changes would in turn free up more land for more redevelopment. “As far as I'm concerned, a surface parking lot today is a development site in waiting,” Brown said.

Among the key components of the plan are what some chamber leaders are calling the “11 bold moves” — each a step that uniquely contributes to the drive for a more dense urban core.

Some of those big moves have already been announced, such as the downtown library block redevelopment where Mutual’s new tower is going up, the streetcar system and Project NExT. But others are new, and several are focused on reclaiming land to provide for dense redevelopment.

The plan envisions eliminating the 20th Street exit from I-480 and reconfiguring the exit at 30th Street. Each move would free up several blocks of downtown land.

More land would be reclaimed, and a barrier to growth would be eliminated, by taking down the elevated I-480 that runs through north downtown from Creighton University to the CHI Health Center Omaha and replacing it with a street-level throughway. Chamber officials say the time to make such a move would be some future date when the current structures have exhausted their useful life and are in need of replacement.

Two of the big moves would involve redeveloping the Dodge Park golf course, set right across the river downtown, and then connecting it into Omaha with a pedestrian bridge and streetcar spur.

Brown said the new neighborhood created would seamlessly become part of downtown, as well as offer some of the best views anywhere of the downtown skyline. Chamber officials said that project alone — which Council Bluffs officials seem eagerly committed to — would provide a sizable chunk of the housing needed to bring more people into the core.

Other big moves include the two lids — essentially wide bridges featuring public green space that connect two areas separated by a physical barrier like a freeway. The lids east of Midtown crossing and at UNMC would be modeled after Clyde Warren Park, a lid that goes over a freeway in Dallas.

It’s not listed among the big moves, but the block occupied by the State Office Building at 13th and Farnam, the former Peter Kiewit Conference Center, is also mentioned as a potential downtown redevelopment site.

The transportation improvements proposed by the chamber are critical to the plan’s success, with the planned streetcar system a vital element. The streetcar has long been a particular focus of the chamber’s core committee, seen as a critical catalyst for urban core investment and the public transportation link that ties it all together.

“The streetcar is really the crux,” Brown said. “It’s the one that really allows us to do the rest of this work.”

In addition to the three-mile streetcar route already planned between the riverfront and UNMC, streetcar extensions are contemplated into both North Omaha and South Omaha. Such lines would provide more equitable access to jobs within the urban core for Black and Hispanic Omahans.

The plan also calls for more rapid bus transit within the city, noting Metro Transit is already planning north and south extensions of its Dodge Street ORBT line.

"One of the pieces that really caught my attention were steps to make the central business district more accessible south and north, so that we become a more inclusive downtown community and provide opportunity on the entire eastern part of the city," said Baxter's Anderson. "There's a lot of synergy in connecting the community in a more meaningful and intentional way."

Further into the future, as the urban core builds momentum, the plan says additional modes of transportation could become necessary. Those could include light rail systems connecting suburban neighborhoods into the core and commuter rail lines to Lincoln or other bedroom communities like Fremont.

The plan calls for more conversions of one-way streets in downtown to accommodate two-way traffic, with Leavenworth, Harney, 13th, 14th, 19th and 20th all considered candidates. Additional biker-friendly amenities are also contemplated, including additional bike lanes, trails and bridges.

The report notes that the combination of the current Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and the proposed streetcar/pedestrian bridge to the Dodge Park development would create a two-mile recreational loop trail on both sides of the river.

The overall goal, the report says, would be a transportation plan that balances the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, public transportation and personal vehicles.

One criticism of urban redevelopment is that it tends to cut into the amount of affordable housing units available, both as older structures are replaced with new ones and property values on neighboring structures rise.

In anticipation of the impacts of such gentrification, the chamber has been working with housing advocates on a plan to increase available affordable housing within the city’s core.

One financing concept being discussed is taking a portion of the tax revenues generated by higher property values and then matching those dollars within the philanthropic sector to fund housing units available at lower rents. Chamber officials say the goal would be to create a 10% net increase in available affordable housing units.

“Affordable housing is one of those gaps we have to fill,” Brown said.

Stothert said affordable housing is also important to her, along with transportation enhancements improving North and South Omaha's access to the urban core. Those would be bigger priorities than some of the bigger ideas "with likely monster price tags," she said.

“No matter how grand a plan is, the first thing taxpayers are going to want to know is who’s paying for it,” she said.

But she said there's no denying there is much momentum in the urban core. And she also believes Omaha's strong philanthropic sector gives the city an advantage in taking on major public projects, much like the current downtown parks makeover.

She shares the belief that a stronger core benefits everyone in Omaha.

“We have a plan for a healthy downtown and a vibrant downtown to bring in businesses and residents and young professionals," she said. "That helps all of Omaha to be a healthy city."

