Chamber of Commerce calls for big transportation steps in Omaha area

The plan doesn’t ignore streets and cars. It supports continuation of Omaha’s new street maintenance program started by Mayor Jean Stothert and even suggests expanding the idea to the suburbs.

But overall, the plan challenges Omaha and the metro area to look beyond the automobile in its transportation system.

Stephen Osberg, the chamber’s director of transportation and urban development and the leader of its ConnectGO initiative, said the issues wrapped up in the strategy are tough ones without easy solutions. After a series of conversations and surveys in the community since 2019 about transportation issues, Osberg said the responses show that people want options for getting around the city and suggest that “maybe we need to rebalance those priorities a little.”

Among those involved in the ConnectGO initiative is Lance Fritz, CEO of Union Pacific Railroad and a past chairman of the chamber board. In a statement, he cited a need for “innovative solutions that offer people a variety of options to explore our city, commute and live their best life.”

“Omaha is a critical transportation hub in our nation,” he said, “yet we have work to do at the local level when it comes to modernizing transportation options.”