Chamber's 11 'big moves'

Project NExT and Saddle Creek Site Redevelopment

A multibillion-dollar program, Project NExT will combine a state-of-the-art teaching hospital and federally funded spaces designed to enhance the nation’s response to a host of different hazards.

Tied to the project is a new 350,000-square-foot administrative center that is set to rise at the southwest corner of Saddle Creek Road and Farnam Street, to the west of the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) campus.

Saddle Creek LID

If UNMC’s administrative center and Project NExT move forward as planned, both will be cut off from the main university campus by Saddle Creek Road and a significant incline. A land bridge would close that gap.

The strategic plan proposes a landscaped bridge, called a LID, designed to cross over Saddle Creek Road. It would allow pedestrians to move between both locations, while also acting as an added outdoor green space for the campus.

Library and First Block Redevelopment

The city has identified two sites just west of the Gene Leahy Mall as prime spots for redevelopments following the $400 million public-private overhaul of Omaha’s three downtown riverfront parks.

As announced in January, the downtown W. Dale Clark Library will be demolished and its public services moved about five blocks to the south to make way for a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

That leaves a site bounded by 13th , 14th , Douglas and Farnam Streets also open for redevelopment.

Streetcar

As it's currently planned, the streetcar system will operate along a 3-mile route using 5.5 track miles. The line travels along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

The chamber and city officials see the project as a catalyst for economic development throughout the urban core, with the potential to bring $3 billion in development along the route.

Civic Auditorium Site Redevelopment

The site of the former Civic Auditorium has long been considered a spot for development.

City officials announced in May that the city had signed an agreement to sell the property near 17th Street and Capitol Avenue to a development team called Civic Corner, a group led by White Lotus Group.

Civic Corner has focused its plans for the site around housing, with plans for 20 to 25 town houses and about 400 rental units (both market-rate and affordable).

Retail, office and potential commercial and civic uses are also envisioned on the 9-acre tract.

I-480 LID

Similar to the LID proposed over Saddle Creek Road at UNMC, the chamber proposes a land bridge over Interstate 480 near Midtown Crossing.

The I-480 LID would create public open space over the interstate.

19th and 20th Streets Ramp Removal

The 19th and 20th Street I-480 off-ramp was built to provide quick access to the Civic Auditorium and is now considered underutilized. The strategic plan calls for eliminating the ramp to make way for three blocks of new development.

30th Street Ramp Removal

The I-480 and North Freeway interchange was originally constructed with bridges and ramps leading to the west for a future West Expressway, which was never built.

Over time, the bridges were removed and new on- and off-ramps to and from North 30th Street were created.

The strategic plan proposes removing the ramps, which would free up about six blocks of land that could be used for housing or other development.

Missouri River Bike/Pedestrian/Transit Bridge

A key project in the Urban Core's employment and residential goals is a connection between downtown Omaha and Council Bluffs.

The strategic plan calls for a pedestrian and public transit bridge constructed over the Missouri River, immediately to the south of the I-480 bridge.

Dodge Park Redevelopment Site

Dodge Park is a Council Bluffs-owned golf course located just to the east of the Missouri River.

A new walkable, pedestrian-oriented neighborhood is envisioned for the site.

I-480 Freeway Retrofit

The east-west leg of I-480, located on the north side of downtown Omaha, creates a barrier with neighborhoods to the north, including north downtown, Creighton University and North Omaha.

As the lifespan of the existing elevated freeway nears its limits, the strategic plan suggests constructing a multi-way boulevard or a one-way couplet. Both are intended to maintain existing traffic volumes while helping to reconnect areas and create opportunities for new development and increased property values.

