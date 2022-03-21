Chances are good for much-needed rain this week in Omaha, eastern Nebraska

There are strong indications that Omaha and much of eastern Nebraska could receive an inch or more of rain this week.

“We’re going to have a couple of shots for precipitation,” meteorologist Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service in Valley said Sunday. “Starting Monday afternoon, we could see some rain with the best chances coming after 7 p.m.”

Fajman said there’s a 90% chance of rain on Tuesday. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation continuing through Wednesday, he said.

“We’ve got (a forecast) of about an inch of rain for most of eastern Nebraska,” Fajman said. “There’s chances for up to 2 inches in some locations.”

The moisture is sorely needed, Fajman said, with all of eastern Nebraska reporting at least some levels of drought conditions.

It’s unlikely that the rain will turn to snow with moderate temperatures expected throughout the week. The high Monday in Omaha is expected to be in the mid- to upper 60s.

A high of 52 is forecast for Tuesday with temperatures predicted in the 40s on Wednesday. The temperatures in Omaha will begin to climb on Thursday, with a high in the low 50s, followed by highs near 60 on Friday and Saturday.

