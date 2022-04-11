Chances for severe thunderstorms return to Omaha area Tuesday

Chances for some much-needed rain return to eastern Nebraska on Tuesday with severe weather, including damaging winds and hail.

“It’s looking like we will see a pretty strong storm system extending from southeast Nebraska to central Iowa and into eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri,” meteorologist David Eastlack of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Sunday. “The precipitation should continue into Tuesday night, Wednesday morning and afternoon before drying out Wednesday night.”

The week will begin with a high temperature in the mid-60s for Omaha on Monday under mostly sunny skies, Eastlack said. A low of 47 is expected.

Tuesday’s high temperature for Omaha is forecast to reach 77 degrees ahead of the storm front, he said. Southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph are also forecast.

“(High) temperatures will drop (Wednesday) into the mid-50s as that cold front arrives,” he said. “(The temperatures) will then fall into the 40s by Wednesday afternoon.”

Eastlack expects strong northwest winds to accompany the cold front and they will likely persist well into Thursday afternoon. The skies are forecast to be partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 50s, he said.

A chance for showers returns Saturday afternoon. The outlook for Easter Sunday is still unfolding, but Eastlack said there currently is a 30% to 40% chance for showers with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

“We’re in the (seasonal) transition period,” Eastlack said. “Things can change quickly.”

