Change in comics, puzzles is part of World-Herald focus on local news

Starting this week, you're seeing a marked change in the Omaha World-Herald’s lineup of comic strips.

We're still giving you some favorites like Garfield, Baby Blues, Luann and Peanuts. But you’re also getting new ones like For Better or For Worse, Argyle Sweater, Close to Home and Crabgrass.

Others — like Doonesbury, Flying McCoys, Non Sequitur, Marmaduke and Ziggy — are part of the comics we now offer online. Daily, in fact, subscribers have online access to 496 comics, 35 digital puzzles and some 15 columnists.

But a number of comic strips that we’ve been providing readers for years are no longer published in the paper. It’s part of a broader company-wide overhaul of comics, puzzles and features in order to focus resources on local news coverage.

We don’t make these changes lightly, and we hope that you’ll find new favorites in our revised lineup.

In my 41 years here as a reporter and editor, it has always been clear that our readers have a personal relationship with The World-Herald. We’re part of your lives. We join you each day at the breakfast table as you read about the latest City Council vote, Husker postgame coverage or heartwarming story about someone in our community. Many of you have been with us for decades.

You notice when we change things.

That’s a great thing. We’re glad that you care so much, and we don’t take your readership for granted.

But the world is full of change, and news organizations like The World-Herald are not immune.

These changes reflect the shift in the way news is being delivered these days. As you know, more people are turning to digital platforms like Omaha.com, where we offer a host of digital exclusives, including video, photo galleries and real-time breaking news.

We’ve adapted to a changing marketplace, with Omaha.com producing hundreds of millions of page views every year. We’re offering information digitally in ways that our printed paper could never do before.

We still produce an excellent daily print edition, which is great for those of us who love the look and feel of holding a newspaper. And we provide a digital e-edition for those who love the newspaper look but prefer to see it on their computer screen or tablet.

Whatever the platform, the core of what we do is local news coverage. Our team of local reporters, photojournalists and editors is focused on telling the stories of our communities. We’re dedicated to holding local schools and governments accountable for the way they serve you and for the taxes they collect from you, and keeping you abreast of the most important public safety issues.

Our track record for that coverage is why the Omaha World-Herald this spring was named Great Plains Newspaper of the Year — for the third year in a row — in an eight-state competition organized by the Tulsa Press Club.

World-Herald reporters live here, work here, raise their children here. Most of us have deep roots in Omaha. We’ve made it our mission to tell the stories of our community. With all the changes in the world and the news business, that part hasn’t changed a bit.

But like our readers, newspapers have to set priorities and make sometimes hard choices in how we operate. That’s the only way we can continue to provide the local news and sports coverage you deserve.

In order to operate more efficiently, we’re streamlining the comics, puzzles and features that we and other Lee Enterprises newspapers have been providing.

For our regular digital readers, these changes actually add a lot more than they take away. For our print readers, our digital offerings are the perfect complement, and we hope you’ll find a way to take advantage of them.

Still, I won’t pretend that these changes won’t disappoint some of you. It may take time to get used to them. But the efficiencies that we gain will allow us to invest more and focus better on what readers really come to us for — local news and sports.

Thank you for your ongoing support.