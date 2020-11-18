Change to Nebraska Constitution could boost development in North and South Omaha

It’s expected to be used most in parts of North and South Omaha, but also could apply to such other cities as Lincoln, Grand Island, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City and Fremont.

State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who pushed to place the amendment on the ballot, said he will introduce legislation in the 2021 session to enable cities to award the enhanced TIF.

“After that we’ll just be ready to go, get people out there and see what kind of extra projects we can spur up here,” Wayne said.

Tax-increment financing has been on the books in Nebraska for decades and has been frequently used by real estate developers and the City of Omaha to boost urban renewal. It is not a direct subsidy. But it does indirectly divert potential tax dollars into private development.

The funding mechanism allows developers to use a portion of a project’s future increased property taxes to pay for certain upfront costs, such as site preparation and street and sewer improvements. Developers are supposed to demonstrate that their projects would not be doable without TIF and then obtain a private loan for the city-approved TIF amount. For up to 15 years, instead of paying those increased property taxes to support local government, they use that money to repay their TIF loan.