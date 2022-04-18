Charles Schwab Field signage soon will rise on downtown Omaha stadium

The green-and-white lettering on Omaha's downtown baseball stadium soon will be replaced by blue and white as the home of the College World Series undergoes a name change.

Formerly TD Ameritrade Park, the stadium was renamed Charles Schwab Field Omaha late last year after the Charles Schwab Corp. obtained naming rights to the baseball stadium.

A Charles Schwab Field sign will replace the TD Ameritrade Park lettering on the exterior of the stadium in the coming weeks, said Kristyna Engdahl, a MECA spokeswoman.

Crews conducted maintenance work on other exterior signage Monday.

The words “TD Ameritrade Park” have hung on the baseball stadium since its grand opening in 2011. The Omaha-based financial company obtained naming rights to the stadium for 20 years beginning in 2009.

In 2020, TD Ameritrade was acquired by Charles Schwab, transferring the rights to the financial services firm.

