Chatelain: Goodbye for now, college football. We'll miss you

We’ll miss you, college football.
Your chants and roars. Your sacred traditions and loony quirks. Your silly trophy games and petty arguments.
We’ll miss your tailgates that open at dawn and close after dusk. Your Busch Light in the cooler and burgers on the grill. Your TVs bigger than garage doors and custom cornhole boards.
We’ll miss your $10 parking lots 2 miles away and your scalpers who swear these tickets in Row 87 offer the best view.
We’ll miss you especially, Memorial Stadium. Your accordion player who tucks his chin outside the marble columns of the College of Business Administration and plays the same notes over and over for hours before kickoff. We’ll miss your families who’ve occupied the same seats since Bill Jennings. The kids who become fathers who become grandfathers who pass down the stories all over again.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
We’ll miss going nine months without seeing our bleacher buddies, then reuniting like it was just yesterday. “You haven’t changed a bit!” (Never mind the 10 extra pounds.)
We’ll miss squeezing our knees together on Labor Day Saturday to avoid the sweaty thigh next to us (Yuck!), then leaning into the same bundled thigh on Black Friday to steal a little extra body heat.
We’ll miss faded black national championship T-shirts. And bright yellow corncob hats. Failed attempts to clap along with “Hail Varsity” and the first few notes of “There Is No Place Like Nebraska.”
We’ll miss those anxious seconds of silence before a Tunnel Walk when you can almost HEAR 90,000 hearts pounding. And the blue hairs who’d rather surrender an organ than miss the release of red balloons.
We’ll miss your Runzas and Val’s pizza and Der Viener Schlinger. We’ll even miss HuskerVision’s lame attempts to rouse a weary crowd. “Stand up and shout!”
We’ll even miss you, Big Ten. Your offensive tackles and pooch punts, Iowa. Your tailbacks and your jumping around, Wisconsin.
We’ll miss your coach’s rowboat, Minnesota. And your coach’s grizzly beard, Illinois. We’ll miss your empty seats, Purdue. And that knee-high pasture you call home, Northwestern.
We’ll miss your dizzying depth of talent, Ohio State. And your inevitable disappointment, Michigan. We’ll miss the chip on your shoulder, Michigan State. And your countdown to basketball season, Indiana.
We’ll miss your uniforms, Penn State. And your helmets, Maryland. We won’t miss you at all, Rutgers.
We’ll miss the trick play your offensive coordinator has saved for months. And the defensive stop that seals an upset. We’ll miss students storming the field and postgame traffic jams.
We’ll miss the Sunday morning columns and the Sunday night betting lines and the Monday press conferences and the Friday afternoon coffee breaks when office productivity screeches to a halt. “What do you think will happen tomorrow?!”
We’ll miss waiting three hours for Lee Corso to pick our team. (Actually, better that he doesn’t.)
We’ll miss road games. Those gleaming red pants. The rhythms of play-by-play on radio and the backyard pickup games at halftime and your uncle grumbling about goal-line play-calling. Run the ball!
We’ll miss Twitter fights and Facebook rants and coaches’ show callers. “Scott, why don’t you ever throw to the tight ends?”
We’ll miss our cousin’s inexplicable decision to schedule her wedding on the last Saturday of October! And skipping the dance to watch the second half in the lobby.
You know what we’ll miss most, college football? Your consistent unpredictability. Even $5 million coaches working 100-hour weeks can’t script 60 minutes involving 22 college kids in front of 90,000 people.
We’ll miss your unfailing predictability, too. Because for every fall that we can remember, you gave us something even more dependable than our own flesh and blood. No matter what else prospered or collapsed around us — relationships, jobs, health — you invigorated us. You ignited a little piece of our souls.
So we’ll miss you. More than you fathom. And when that first Saturday comes and we wake up to the thought of a silent stadium, please know we’ll be dreaming of you ...