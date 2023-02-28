Luis Padilla joins Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium as new president and CEO.
A cheetah at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium briefly escaped from its primary enclosure Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:40 p.m., the cheetah — a 5-year-old, 60-pound female named Gretchen — was found outside of her primary enclosure in the Scott African Grasslands, but remained behind the public barrier, according to a press release from the zoo.
The zoo activated its emergency protocols and all zoo guests, students and staff were taken to secure locations, the release said. The zoo's main entrance and other entry points were closed.
Zoo staff had sight of the cheetah for the entire time she was out of her enclosure, according to the release, and staff were able to walk her back to her night quarters without incident.
The zoo is investigating how the cheetah got out of her enclosure and will conduct a review to ensure best safety practices, according to the release.
Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
Dirk Chatelain: Driven by the story, mine at The World-Herald has come to an end (for now at least)
Time to move? Position switches part of 'magic' for Nebraska coach Matt Rhule
Tom's Takes: Angry fans won't forget 'the foul' but Creighton must move past Marquette loss
Nebraska volleyball to take on Omaha — at Memorial Stadium
McKewon: Why Nebraska teams could roar like lions in March, and a tribute to Dirk Chatelain
From being cut to facing Patrick Mahomes daily, former Nebraska DB Dicaprio Bootle earned ring
Why Keisei Tominaga is walking on Senior Night - and a key factor in his potential return
City of Omaha owes $1 million to police captain after judge denies motion for new trial
Meet Tory Pittman, the eighth grader with a Nebraska football offer
Shatel: Nebraska volleyball in Memorial Stadium boils down to one thing — an attendance record
Steve Erwin, former Husker turned banker and then cattle businessman, dies at age 70
'God's country' in growth's crosshairs: Report calls for new I-80 interchange in Sarpy County
Top 2024 football prospect Dylan Raiola visits Nebraska, takes in Husker hoops game
OPS, teachers union agree on new contract with $7,200 boost in base pay
“The health and safety of our staff, guests and animals is of the utmost priority to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. No person or animal was ever in danger during this incident,” Luis Padilla, president and CEO of the zoo, said in the press release. “This is why we prepare with emergency drills so that our staff can act quickly, confidently and safely.”
Gretchen isn't the first animal caught meandering outside its enclosure at the zoo in recent years.
Jontu the rhinoceros briefly escaped from his enclosure
in September 2019, but staff quickly corralled him back into his area. Cayenne the macaw made a slightly more dramatic escape in June 2018 when she flew past zoo boundaries, leading to a 21-hour search that ended with her being found in the neighborhood south of the zoo.
Photos: The Henry Doorly Zoo through the years
Then-zoo Director Dr. Warren Thomas with Tiny the rhino in 1968.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tiny the rhino in 1969.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tiny, shown here in 1970, was the zoo's only Indian rhino.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
In this February 1975 photo, zookeeper Mark Gordon holds Tiny still as food is administered. Since Tiny had been unable to eat, zoo workers had to feed him intravenously and pump fluids into him to keep him from dehydrating.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Harry Doorly Koch, 3, is the chief groundbreaker at the ceremony for the first construction phase at the zoo on May 25, 1965. Family members in the background are (left to right) his sister Katherine, his mother, Mrs. Harry A. Koch Jr., and his grandmother, Mrs. W. Dale Clark.
THE WORLD-HERALD
At the petting zoo, a visitor appears unaware of the goat nibbling at her coat on May 6, 1968.
RICHARD ANDERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Between 1,500 and 1,800 people took rides on the Omaha Zoo Railroad on the first day of public operation on July 28, 1968. The train is a model of a Union Pacific engine built in 1867 and scrapped in the early 1900s.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Lee Simmons with a cheetah in 1970, the year he was named zoo director. Simmons started at the zoo as a vet on Dec. 1, 1966.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Lee Simmons III, 9, and an unnamed baby gorilla console each other during a bout of chicken pox in 1971. The baby gorilla was kept at zoo Director Lee Simmons' home after coming down with the childhood disease. Simmons' children both had it, too.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
A wet roar is all 7-year-old Tanya Armstrong got from this lion on Oct. 28, 1972. The lion is a drinking fountain donated to the zoo by the Mutual of Omaha Jaycees. Helping Tanya and her classmates from Fort Crook Elementary School is Rep. John Y. McCollister. At left is zoo Director Lee Simmons.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Lee Simmons shows the new camera system to Bellevue students on May 4, 1973. The system, donated by Lew Bailen of Riteway Television, enables zoo personal to monitor newborns and allows the public to view them.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey the gorilla, the patriarch at the Henry Doorly Zoo, studies the sitcoms and soap operas airing on a TV outside his cage on Feb. 22, 1980.
ROBERT PASKACH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Lee Simmons' gamble with a poker-playing circus trainer paid off with the birth of two tigers, one a rare white tiger valued at approximately $60,000, in 1980.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zookeeper Sarah Davis Junior, left, Dr. Lee Simmons and Dr. Douglas Armstrong examine a California sea lion in the hospital at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Dec. 7, 1987.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Lee Simmons shows off one of the zoo's new flamingos on March 26, 1981.
RICHARD JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
It was an exchange of sorts on March 24, 1982, as hundreds of Brownies received a tour of the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and the zoo received a Stanley crane. Brownies from the Great Plains Girl Scout Council donated to the Brownie Zoo Fund to help the zoo buy the South African crane. Zoo Director Dr. Lee Simmons shows members of the Offutt Air Force Base Brownie troop a similar crane already at the zoo. The Offutt troop submitted the winning name, "Choo Choo Crane." It was the fifth year that the Brownies donated an animal.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zookeeper Marty Stumbaugh applies paint to an elephant on Aug. 20, 1975. Keepers Randy Rockwell, left, and Johnny Martinez, right, watch. The painting technique used by the pachyderm is firm, but not too forceful.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Lee Simmons at the Henry Doorly Zoo with a 3-year-old camel wearing an orthopedic brace made of plywood, carpeting and bolts on Dec. 16, 1975. Simmons devised the brace to help the camel heal from torn ligaments between two vertebrae, an injury probably suffered by the camel stumbling and landing on her nose.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Guests were picked up in the parking lot and transported to the Zoofari VII Fundraiser at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sept. 11, 1989.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
A giant sea fan and coral for the zoo aquarium capture the attention of membership chairmen, from left, John Gottschalk, Mrs. James Quinlan, Mrs. Gary Thompson and Lee Simmons on Feb. 16, 1984.
ED RATH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Onlookers watch as penguins walk off the truck to a red carpet welcome at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Feb. 17, 1995. Zoo employees herd penguins to the enclosure.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Henry Doorly Zoo's Lied Jungle and Desert Dome are seen from above with Rosenblatt Stadium nearby on Nov. 27, 2000.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jennifer Giessinger hand-feeds treats to a silvery-cheeked hornbill in 2008. The bird was losing its eyesight and had to be hand-fed.
KILEY CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eugene Mahoney and Dr. Lee Simmons at the Lied Jungle at the Henry Doorly Zoo in 1992.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Lee Simmons and workers unload a crate holding one of the new tigers brought into the Omaha zoo for the white tiger breeding program in August 1978.
ROBERT TAYLOR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zoo visitors look on and take photographs as three elephants roam around their outdoor living area in the African Grasslands exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on May 18, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elephants make their public debut at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on April 6, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elephants make their public debut at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on April 6, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.