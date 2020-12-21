Chew on this: Comfort food is our answer to coronavirus stress

Brenda Herrod, a nurse practitioner and the coordinator of the Better Living Program at Methodist Health System, agrees.

We like to eat, she says, and the pandemic is creating lots of reasons to do so.

“We’re stressed out. We have a lot of emotional things we’re going through. We’re not able to do a lot of things we normally do with our lives,” she said.

Throw in the holidays, with lots of goodies and few of the social events we usually enjoy with family and friends, and the problem could grow, just like the numbers on our bathroom scales.

Sadly, lots of carbohydrates and sugar aren’t good for our immune system, especially when we’re trying to fight off the possible effects of a deadly virus.

Sugary foods, as wonderful as they taste, also don’t satisfy our hunger pangs for long. So, we’re back to eating again.

Herrod suggests filling up on protein and healthier foods at mealtimes, so you don’t have room for all of the things that are tempting you. Something like a steak with a broccoli side. (I must check if Jonesy’s has that kind of taco on its menu.)

She has some other solutions as well.