Chew on this: Comfort food is our answer to coronavirus stress

There are no visions of sugar plums dancing in my head.
Try tacos and s’mores instead.
Since the pandemic arrived, I’ve become such a fixture at Jonesy’s Taco House that they recognize my voice when I call in my order.
I’m embarrassed to say how many packages of marshmallows for s’mores I’ve purchased through the drive-up at Target. Who needs a fire pit when a microwave will work just fine?
Apparently, I’m not alone in desiring food that may be, shall we say, less than ideal for a healthy diet.
Between the bread-making craze, eating out to support local restaurants and just plain overindulging, there’s been a lot of posts on social media about growing waistlines.
Dr. Daniel Gih, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Nebraska Medicine and an associate professor of psychiatry with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, works with people with eating disorders.
He says we’re wired to like food high in fat and sugar.
Add a pandemic, and we just can’t help ourselves.
“I think eating for the vast majority of people is a comforting thing,” he said. “With all of us being disconnected, people are using it as a crutch.”
Brenda Herrod, a nurse practitioner and the coordinator of the Better Living Program at Methodist Health System, agrees.
We like to eat, she says, and the pandemic is creating lots of reasons to do so.
“We’re stressed out. We have a lot of emotional things we’re going through. We’re not able to do a lot of things we normally do with our lives,” she said.
Throw in the holidays, with lots of goodies and few of the social events we usually enjoy with family and friends, and the problem could grow, just like the numbers on our bathroom scales.
Sadly, lots of carbohydrates and sugar aren’t good for our immune system, especially when we’re trying to fight off the possible effects of a deadly virus.
Sugary foods, as wonderful as they taste, also don’t satisfy our hunger pangs for long. So, we’re back to eating again.
Herrod suggests filling up on protein and healthier foods at mealtimes, so you don’t have room for all of the things that are tempting you. Something like a steak with a broccoli side. (I must check if Jonesy’s has that kind of taco on its menu.)
She has some other solutions as well.
“Get enough sleep so you feel better, so you feel less stressed,” she said. “Sometimes, when you have a lot of stress, you don’t sleep as well and you eat more. Going for a walk and getting fresh air and sunshine is good for the mind and body and helps burn calories, too.”
If you need a pick-me-up, turn to nuts, beef sticks, popcorn or carrots instead of things like that so-delicious bag of caramel popcorn I just discovered on my front porch, the gift of a neighbor.
Of course, most of us don’t have the willpower to always say no. So Herrod says reserve a day or two each week to enjoy a treat. Take your time while you’re eating it, savoring every bite, and then hide the rest away so it isn’t easy to grab from the cupboard or freezer.
Share with someone else if you must.
“You can’t have it every day,” she said.
And when your favorite holiday finally arrives, indulge for those 24 hours — not the week before and after — and then get back to a healthier diet.
While we’ll always like to eat, the need might not be as intense once things aren’t so scary with COVID-19.
We may all tear up our sourdough bread recipes and move on to something new.
Gih had to laugh about that. Last year when interviewing candidates for the psychiatric residency program, everyone listed hiking as their favorite pastime. This year, bread-making was the top choice.
Although not handy in the kitchen, he admits to watching a few baking and cooking shows himself. “I wonder if there is some kind of secret baking pleasure?” he asks.
There’s no secret, though, as to why we’re all latching on to all kinds of comfort food, especially the homemade variety, to carry us through these tough months.
“We’re reminiscing about positive times,” he said. “We’re longing for the good old days B.C., before COVID.”
