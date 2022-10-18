CHI Health begins bringing computer systems back up after ransomware attack

CHI Health announced Tuesday that the health system is in the process of restoring electronic systems that were taken offline after a ransomware attack.

As systems come back online, health system officials said in a statement, providers will be able to access their patients' electronic health records. Some systems, including patient access to the MyChart portal, are expected to be available in the coming days.

CHI Health announced early this month that it was dealing with an "IT security incident" that was impacting all of its Omaha facilities — including Lakeside Hospital, Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and Immanuel Medical Center.

Last week, CommonSpirit Health, the parent organization of CHI Health in Nebraska and Iowa, acknowledged that the incident was a ransomware attack.

As to when the issue will be resolved, CommonSpirit officials said that for "the parts of our health system that have seen impacts on operations, we are working diligently every day to bring systems online and restore full functionality as quickly and safely as possible."

CommonSpirit officials said they continue to conduct a forensics investigation and review of their systems and will seek to determine if patient data was affected.

Locally, CHI Health officials have stressed throughout the attack that the system’s clinics and hospitals remained open and that hospitals continued to accept trauma patients. The health system did, however, make some temporary adjustments, including rescheduling and delaying certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis.

The attack has proved frustrating to some patients, who reported challenges in making appointments and obtaining prescriptions.

In their statement, CHI officials thanked patients, clinicians, team members and the community for their patience.