CHI Health helps with trial showing CT, flow analysis better for assessing blockages

A clinical trial involving CHI Health has validated national recommendations calling for a new way of evaluating stable patients with possible symptoms of coronary artery disease.

Traditionally, evaluations of patients with chest pain or shortness of breath for coronary artery disease — which can cause blockages in the coronary arteries that supply the heart with oxygenated blood — have started with a stress test and an echocardiogram, or ultrasound of the heart, to check blood flow in the vessels.

The trial compared that traditional testing with a newer option that pairs a CT scan of the heart with an artificial intelligence-aided analysis of blood flows, provided by a California firm called HeartFlow Inc.

The study, which enrolled more than 2,100 patients at 65 sites, indicated that using CT combined with the HeartFlow analysis improved the accuracy of diagnoses and reduced unnecessary testing.

CHI Health, which uses the technology at its Omaha hospitals and CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln, enrolled 95 patients in the study, the second-highest enrollment among participating sites. The results of the randomized trial were presented at an American Heart Association conference in early November. The randomized PRECISE trial was funded by HeartFlow and led by researchers with the Duke Clinical Research Institute.

Dr. Jeffrey Carstens, a cardiologist with CHI Health in Omaha, said the most significant finding was a significant reduction in the need for an invasive coronary angiogram. The study, in fact, indicated a fourfold reduction in unnecessary invasive tests.

That procedure often is the next step when traditional testing produces abnormal results, he said. An angiogram involves inserting a catheter into an artery in the groin, arm or neck and threading it through blood vessels to the heart. It’s considered the gold standard for assessing blockages.

The CT with the analysis, however, can help doctors rule out symptomatic patients who don’t have significant blockages, sparing them the invasive test, he said.

“Avoiding the unnecessary invasive test is really the big payoff here,” Carstens said. “We can identify whether you’ve got a clinically significant blockage or not. And if you don’t, you don’t.”

The results of the study validate recommendations within roughly the last 18 months by the heart association and the American College of Cardiology that CT and the analysis are an effective first-line screening.

CHI Health has adopted what it calls a CT-first strategy, with the combination used as a first test as opposed to stress testing. That means providers would order it first for patients rather than starting with a stress test.

“It’s a nice study that shows there’s a very safe, less invasive way to evaluate patients that you’re worried about having heart disease,” Carstens said.

Nebraska Medicine and Lincoln’s Bryan Heart also use the technology. Bryan Heart also uses it with every cardiac CT. Bryan Heart enrolled the first two patients in another HeartFlow study called REVEALPLAQUE that’s aimed at determining how the technology compares with other tests in determining where, how much and what types of potentially clog-causing plaque are found in patients’ arteries. That study just finished enrolling patients; results are not yet available.

Carstens said insurance companies typically cover a CT with the analysis. Some insurers now will not approve a cardiac CT without the analysis. CT alone also has been used to evaluate patients.

The problem with CT alone, he said, is that it historically has tended to overestimate the severity of blockages. If the CT indicates a moderate blockage, it has been difficult for doctors to tell whether it is significant.

The HeartFlow analysis helps determine whether the blockage is limiting blood flow. “You get much fewer tests where you’re on the fence and don’t know if there’s a real problem or not,” Carstens said.

Stress testing, on the other hand, can produce false positives, meaning the test indicates a problem that isn’t confirmed with the invasive test. As many as one in five to seven patients who have an abnormal stress test don’t really have a problem.

Prior studies, he said, also have shown that patients who have CT with HeartFlow have better outcomes because doctors can identify early heart disease and treat it more aggressively before it causes a problem. A mild or moderate blockage might not show up on a stress test because it’s not yet limiting flow.

“You can say, ‘Well, there’s early coronary disease. Let’s get on top of this now before it causes you a problem,’” Carstens said.