CHI Health launches internal travel pool for health care providers in 4 states

To cover staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, CHI Health and other health systems have had to rely to varying degrees on medical staffing agencies to help fill gaps in their workforces.

Now, CHI Health has created an internal travel program that is allowing nurses, technicians and others to take six- to 12-week assignments at 28 hospitals in four states: Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota. The workers will receive pay comparable to what they would earn with an agency.

The internal travelers, however, also retain the benefits of being full-time employees, including paid vacation, health insurance and a 401K. The health system saves by cutting out what it pays to agencies.

During the omicron surge in February, CHI Health spent more than $8 million on traveling staff, up from the $1.8 million a month it had been paying, said Timothy Plante, division vice president of nursing.

"We believe this is a win-win with our employees and the entire health system," he said, "as we're able to cut the costs of outside travel agencies and work with our own talent pool and reward our own employees and give them the opportunities they've been looking for."

Plante said he thinks health care will have more such innovations. Younger health care workers, he said, have a greater interest than those of previous generations in changing roles earlier in their careers. They want to grow and see more of the country.

So far, 40 to 50 employees have signed on to the travel pool. It includes two tiers, one for employees who want to stay in Nebraska and another for those willing to travel to the other three states.

Plante said the health system hopes to build the pool to about 100 providers, including nurses, technicians, radiologists, pharmacists and laboratory scientists. CHI Health is seeking both internal and outside applicants. The caveats: They must have some experience and be willing to drop what they're doing and go where they're sent.

The program builds on a smaller internal travel pool CHI Health started several years ago.

Kate Szymanski, a registered nurse, started with the program in February 2017 because she wanted to expand her nursing skills. She spent her first traveling stint at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. She's now working in the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island. In between, she has worked in various levels of care and different settings, including psychiatry, a pediatric emergency room and a rural hospital.

"This has been an opportunity to do stuff that you would not be able to do in a normal travel position, plus staying with the organization," she said.

Benae Ingram said the pandemic changed how health care workers looked at their profession. A CT technologist, she was an instructor at Emory University in Atlanta when the pandemic hit. She watched students deal with their first big health crisis.

She wanted to work with patients again, so she signed on with an agency. She arrived at Schuyler Hospital in Schuyler, Nebraska, in September 2021. She liked the community and the care the hospital was providing. With staff short, even hospital administrators pitched in, with the CEO working with patients in the emergency room. Ingram decided to join CHI Health and is now on assignment at St. Francis.

"When you're in a crisis, any business that can reinvent the wheel is going to survive that crisis," she said. "With this travel program, CHI has reinvented the wheel, because no one else is doing this. I want to be a part of that, and that's why I joined CHI."

Traveling internally, Ingram said, also eliminates the need to interview for new positions and go through each new facility's orientation and clinical training every time she changes assignments.

"With CHI, they're going to send me where they need me and the hospital that I'm going to go to. They're going to be confident I know what I'm doing because I've worked at other CHI facilities," she said.

The program also gives the health system a way to keep employees who otherwise might seek agency traveling jobs.

MaKalia Abrahamson, a registered nurse, was in an administrative role at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Knowing hospitals were struggling with patient care, she wanted to help. She contemplated an agency but didn't want to leave CHI Health, which she had been with for 13 years.

She now is on her first internal travel assignment at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln. Not only was she able to stay closer to home, she also kept her benefits.

"I actually came back to the bedside," she said, "and I have absolutely loved it so far."

