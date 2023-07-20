Mary Jones learned several months ago that the daughter she is carrying has a lethal medical condition that will likely claim the baby's life soon after she is born.

So her physician, Dr. John Coté, an obstetrician/gynecologist with CHI Health, put to special use his long-time research interest in using technology to improve maternity care.

Recently, he surprised Jones during a regular appointment with 3D-printed models of her baby's face, created from a 3D ultrasound. He said he wanted to give Jones a representation of the baby to bond with now and remember later.

"She's just a very strong woman to say, 'I want to hold my baby, I want to be around my baby as long as I can,'" Coté said. " ... She's trying to make positive (things) out of this diagnosis that's anything but."

Jones, 25, of Omaha, said one of her initial thoughts was how much the baby, Heavenlee, looks like her and her 13-month-old daughter, Mariella.

"I was joyful but also sad at the moment because that's my little girl that I'm losing, and it's heart-breaking," she said.

Coté first began using 3D printing in his practice to help individual patients like Jones who were facing challenges in their pregnancies. A self-described "techie," he got started by playing around with the inexpensive 3D printer his wife had purchased for their sons.

He figured out how to take information from the ultrasound machine and convert it to a language a 3D printer could understand. He used it to make a 3D print of the face of a baby with a cleft lip and palate for a patient in order to help educate her and other family members about the condition.

That grew into research testing whether 3D-printed pictures and models could help bolster the bonds between moms and their yet-unseen babies, a concept called maternal-fetal attachment. The work started with patients whose babies had anomalies and later shifted to those with typical pregnancies. He and other doctors in a variety of disciplines in recent years also have increasingly been using 3D printing to plan surgeries and other procedures.

"The technology is progressing by leaps and bounds," said Coté, an assistant professor in Creighton University School of Medicine's obstetrics and gynecology department.

Researchers had done a lot of work on attachment in general in the 1960s, he said. Later, they began to explore the important connections that form between moms and babies, who are born completely dependent on their caregivers.

"Is there something going on that helps prime that piece so mom is ready to take care of the baby?" Coté said.

Researchers developed ways to measure those bonds within pregnancy. They also began to consider whether there were ways to influence the process. Scientists, he said, know that maternal-fetal attachment tends to increase over the course of a pregnancy. They theorize that movement, which moms begin to feel around 17 weeks of pregnancy, has something to do with it. That correlates with attachment scores. Hormones released during pregnancy also may help prime the attachment, particularly for breastfeeding.

Coté and his collaborators have conducted a series of studies in recent years looking at whether 3D printing in different forms can help improve attachment scores and ultimately help moms and babies, including to make healthy choices about smoking and alcohol consumption.

They have found that 3D models were better at improving scores than simply showing mom a 3D ultrasound on a screen. Other researchers have shown that 3D ultrasound images were better than 2D ultrasound images at boosting attachment.

In their latest study, the CHI team randomly chose moms and dads to receive either a 3D printed image or a 3D printed model. They found that both interventions increased attachment scores in moms and — for the first time and by the same amount — in dads. They also found statistically significant improvements in both parents in depression, anxiety and pregnancy-related anxiety scores. The study was published earlier this year in the Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic and Neonatal Nursing.

However, there was no difference in the increase for either moms or dads whether they received the 3D-printed pictures or the 3D-printed models. Coté said he theorizes that having a physical representation of a coming child helps solidify the connection because it stirs memories.

He had anticipated the models would produce a greater effect than the prints. But the researchers would need more participants to confirm the study's results.

"In the end, does it matter whether they get a print or an image?" he said. "Right now, we don't think so."

Most patients now get two ultrasounds during pregnancy, an early one to date the pregnancy and one around 20 weeks to survey fetal anatomy. CHI doctors now regularly do a third trimester ultrasound because research indicates that anomalies can be missed earlier in a normal pregnancy, Coté said.

But more research would be required to demonstrate that 3D ultrasounds with prints or models should be made available to every patient, he said.

Meanwhile, the researchers are studying whether giving 3D prints to pregnant women who smoke can decrease smoking. The ultimate goal would be to improve pregnancy outcomes. In a pilot study in such women, the researchers saw bigger babies and less preterm labor, he said.

Mary Jones, who is scheduled to deliver by Caesarean section next month, said it means a lot to her to have keepsakes of her baby. So does the fact that Coté cared enough to create them. Dad Eli Kilgore said he also has been looking at the models every day.

"That's the most joyful thing that I could ever receive," Jones said.

