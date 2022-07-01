CHI Health to occupy rehabbed community kitchen in North Omaha

A dilapidated North Omaha warehouse will be transformed into a commercial kitchen for CHI Health.

The building at 1127 N. 20th St. will become a community kitchen for CHI Health facilities. The project is being dubbed the Community Innovation Campus.

The Omaha City Council approved the project — and $385,000 in tax-increment financing — at its Tuesday meeting.

The 19,060-square-foot building sits on a 2-acre site in North Omaha. The building, which previously was a warehouse and distribution building, has sat vacant for a number of years, according to documents from the city's Planning Department.

The Omaha Economic Development Corporation, a nonprofit based in North Omaha, is behind the building's rehabilitation. CHI Health then will occupy and operate the facility as a tenant.

CHI Health prepares about 3,000 meals a day to be distributed to hospitals in the area, said Michael Maroney, OEDC president. Meals used to be prepared out of the former Creighton University Medical Center building, which was near 30th and Burt Streets. Meal prep then moved to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy at 78th Street and Mercy Road, Maroney told council members.

In addition to the hospital system needing a stand-alone kitchen, Maroney said, some employees who live in North Omaha have found getting to CUMC-Bergan challenging.

According to planning documents, CHI Health intends to expand its food service capacity and also provide nutrition services to other medical systems in the city.

The project is expected to create about 80 construction jobs and about 68 permanent positions. In the next three to five years, Maroney said, the company's goal is to double that work force. CHI Health committed to give hiring priority to applicants who live in North Omaha.

The total cost of the project is around $8.6 million. Documents indicate that construction would start this year and wrap up in the spring of 2023.

