CHI Health's parent acknowledges ransomware attack

CommonSpirit Health, the parent company of CHI Health in Nebraska and western Iowa, confirmed in a statement that the "IT security incident" that has impacted the health system for more than a week is a ransomware attack.

Officials with CHI Health confirmed previously that all of its Omaha facilities — including Lakeside Hospital, Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy and Immanuel Medical Center — have been affected.

In its statement, CommonSpirit officials said the health system took immediate steps to protect its systems, contain the incident, begin an investigation and ensure continuity of care.

The company's facilities, according to the statement, are following existing protocols for system outages, including taking certain systems offline. That includes electronic health records. The health system said it has "engaged leading cybersecurity specialists and notified law enforcement."

CHI Health officials have stressed that the system's clinics and hospitals remain open and that hospitals continue to accept trauma patients. However, they said, the health system has made some temporary adjustments, including rescheduling and delaying certain appointments or procedures on a case-by-case basis.

Health systems increasingly have become targets of such attacks in recent years. Cybersecurity provider Emsisoft has tracked at least 15 health care systems in the U.S., which manage more than 60 hospitals, affected by ransomware this year, the Associated Press reported.

Ransomware criminals increasingly are stealing data from their targets before encrypting networks, using it for extortion. They often sow the malware weeks before activating it, waiting for moments when they think they can extract the highest payments, the AP reported.

In September 2020, Nebraska Medicine was the target of a cyberattack that shut down computer systems for days. Patients were unable to access online medical and billing information, and nonurgent appointments were postponed.

But the CommonSpirit Health attack, which patients say has health care providers charting on paper, is proving frustrating to some patients, who report challenges in making appointments and obtaining prescriptions.

Edward Porter of Omaha, who has diabetes, said he has been unable to reorder sensors for his continuous glucose monitor because CHI Health's systems are offline.

Under his employer-provided insurance, the devices are considered durable medical equipment. He usually gets them at a CHI Health pharmacy that handles such devices. It would cost $75 or more each if he paid for them out of pocket, an expense for which he hasn't budgeted.

Meanwhile, he said, he's back to testing his blood sugar by using lancets to prick his fingers. Not only does it make his fingers hurt and feel cold afterward, the father of five, who works multiple jobs, doesn't have time for the frequent testing.

"It's nerve-racking, to say the (least)," Porter said.

When Connie Pfeifer of Omaha tried to get an appointment earlier this week for her mother, who had fallen and hurt her foot, she was told to take the 85-year-old to an urgent care or emergency room. With its systems down, staff at her mother's clinic didn't know what patients were coming in for appointments.

Fortunately, her mother's foot wasn't broken, Pfeifer said. But the process of getting a walker for her also has been delayed by the outage. Pfeifer said she was told Thursday that the clinic now can schedule appointments. The clinic also had faxed an order for a walker. Earlier, Pfeifer had to go to the office twice to get hand-written prescriptions for her mother because the clinic couldn't send them to a pharmacy.

A CHI Health spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that providers are following offline processes to manage prescription medications for their patients.

Patients who have a prescription on file with a pharmacy can continue to fill or refill their prescription. If a patient is out of refills for a medication, the patient should contact his or her pharmacy first and the pharmacy will contact the prescriber to obtain a new prescription with additional refills. CHI Health providers have the ability to write new prescriptions for patients who may require a new medicine.

Patients with specific questions, the spokeswoman wrote, are encouraged to call the CHI Health pharmacy location they use and speak with a pharmacist for assistance.