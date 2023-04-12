OPPD’s resident peregrine falcons, Lewis and Clark, are expanding their family.
The birds of prey typically lay up to four eggs a year, and that’s the number of eggs spotted in the falcon nest over the past couple of weeks at North Omaha Station.
“We are thrilled Lewis and Clark are continuing to expand their family," said Chris Vrtiska, OPPD’s wildlife natural resource specialist.
Observers saw the first egg April 1 and the second April 3. Another egg arrived April 5 and Clark laid her fourth egg on April 8.
Peregrine falcon chicks take about 33 days to hatch. Once here, they will feed and grow until they take their first steps and flights beyond the box. Fans can watch the family at OPPD.com/environment. Read more about OPPD’s falcon box and its residents on OPPDTheWire.com.
Clark laid four eggs last year, and two females survived -- Thunder and Lightning. They raised four chicks in 2021 -- three males named Watt, Ohm and Ampere and a female named Volta. They had three chicks in 2020, daughters Storm and Flicker, and a son named Flash.
"OPPD is proud to be a part of peregrine falcon recovery efforts,” Vrtiska said.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh