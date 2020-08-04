Chief Schmaderer: Cuts to Omaha police budget could hurt crime prevention

Community foundations largely have been paying for the department’s body-worn camera system, but those costs will shift to the city in 2021. Schmaderer, in reply to a question by Councilman Pete Festersen, said the system will cost about $3.4 million over five years.

Councilman Chris Jerram asked Schmaderer about the addition of a sergeant and an officer to the department’s mental health co-responder program, which places a mental health practitioner in each of the city’s five police precincts to co-respond to relevant calls. Schmaderer said the department is adding more people to strengthen the program.

He said about 30% of the department has received mental health crisis intervention training.

Stothert's proposed $439.3 million general fund budget is based on projected revenue sources — such as property, sales, hotel and restaurant taxes — that have taken a hit because of the coronavirus. Jerram wanted to know more about the city's contingency plans if revenues are down next year.

"I don't feel comfortable in voting for a budget that has increases forecast over 2020 revenue knowing the current state of affairs​,” Jerram said.