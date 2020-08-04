Chief Schmaderer: Cuts to Omaha police budget could hurt crime prevention

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer issued a warning to City Council members Tuesday: Cuts to the police budget could mean a reduction in efforts to intervene in and prevent crime.
Council members on Tuesday dug into the details of Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed 2021 budget, asking questions of each city department leader ahead of next week’s public hearing on the budget.
Schmaderer didn’t directly address calls to defund the police, but some of his comments seemed to take aim at the idea of reallocating police money to other city or community services, as some have advocated in local and national protests over racial inequality and police brutality.
He said a cut to the police budget wouldn’t affect basic police services, but it could jeopardize preventative efforts like the gang liaison program.
“If you approved last year's budget, you should approve this one,” Schmaderer said. “If you would have approved this budget three months ago, you should approve it this year.”
The Police Department’s proposed $161.3 million budget for 2021 accounts for 36.7% of all day-to-day governmental city spending and represents a spending increase of $1.96 million, or 1.2% more than this year.
Community foundations largely have been paying for the department’s body-worn camera system, but those costs will shift to the city in 2021. Schmaderer, in reply to a question by Councilman Pete Festersen, said the system will cost about $3.4 million over five years.
Councilman Chris Jerram asked Schmaderer about the addition of a sergeant and an officer to the department’s mental health co-responder program, which places a mental health practitioner in each of the city’s five police precincts to co-respond to relevant calls. Schmaderer said the department is adding more people to strengthen the program.
He said about 30% of the department has received mental health crisis intervention training.
Stothert's proposed $439.3 million general fund budget is based on projected revenue sources — such as property, sales, hotel and restaurant taxes — that have taken a hit because of the coronavirus. Jerram wanted to know more about the city's contingency plans if revenues are down next year.
"I don't feel comfortable in voting for a budget that has increases forecast over 2020 revenue knowing the current state of affairs,” Jerram said.
Steve Curtiss, the city's finance director, told the council that officials wrestled with how best to represent next year's budget. He said some revenue sources are more difficult to forecast, but others, like property taxes, shouldn't be affected by the pandemic. If revenues are down, the city would have to take the same route it did this year, starting with cuts like hiring and spending freezes, he said.
Financial expectations by the Convention and Visitors Bureau show how rocky future budget planning can be during a pandemic. Deborah Ward, interim executive director, told the council Tuesday that she's expecting a 20% to 30% reduction in lodging tax revenue compared to 2019.
Ward said one national hotel industry firm estimates that occupancy levels may not return to 2019 levels until at least 2023.
But Ward said she has reason for optimism. Hotel occupancy in Omaha has been rising, hitting about 60% on the weekends, she said. The city has been securing future events like the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials. And the bureau has been making plans to capitalize on "pent up" tourism demand, she said.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Legislative Chambers of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam Street.
Our best staff photos of August 2020
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.