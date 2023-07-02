A 3-year-old child found down in Zorinsky Lake on Saturday night during a family gathering was rushed to an Omaha hospital with CPR in progress.
Omaha police and firefighters were called to the lake shortly after 9 p.m. for a missing child, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.
The child was quickly located and taken to Lakeside Hospital with life-saving measures in progress.
Zorinsky Lake Park is located at 156th and F Streets in southwest Omaha. The 255-acre lake offers boating and fishing.
