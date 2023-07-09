The Child Saving Institute is nearing the final bureaucratic steps needed for the group’s $46 million expansion.

A rezoning ordinance, special use permit and preliminary plat were approved by the Omaha Planning Board in April. Each will need approval from the Omaha City Council, which will hold a public hearing on the items July 25.

The expansion will prioritize early childhood education and mental health services and will add capacity to the juvenile justice center, said Rob Zimmerman, a project representative with the consultant group Project Advocate.

“It’s been a challenge dealing with site constraints, but things are coming along well with fundraising and we’re excited to get building,” Zimmerman said during an April Planning Board meeting.

Through the project, the Child Saving Institute’s existing building near 46th and Dodge Streets will nearly double in size.

The Institute got its start in 1892 as an orphanage for infants. Today, the organization offers 16 programs to more than 2,500 children and families each year.

Services include mental health support, early childhood education and emergency shelter.

Officials expect the expansion to allow them to serve more than 3,000 children and families annually, Jaymes Sime, president and CEO of the Child Saving Institute, told The World-Herald last year.

The programs being expanded also serve children’s longer-term needs. If a child is enrolled in early education programming, they may stick with the program for five years. Children using therapy services may be enrolled for months at a time.

About $35.5 million of the $46 million needed for the full expansion has been raised so far, according to the nonprofit’s website.

