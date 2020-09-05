Children's Hospital earns top award for supporting staffer and her unit deployed to Afghanistan

When Maj. Amber Phipps of Omaha got a short-notice call-up to deploy to Afghanistan with an Army Reserve medical team early last year, she sweated bullets over what colleagues at her civilian job would say.
Her colleagues at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center would have only a few weeks to figure out how to divvy up her duties as the hospital’s vice president of quality and patient safety — even as Phipps prepared for 10 months of desert combat duty.
“This was extremely last-minute,” she said. “The guilt I had was pretty high.”
Phipps needn’t have worried.
The Children’s staff did a lot more than take over her duties. They kept in constant touch, sending morale-boosting letters, cards, photos and care packages. And not only with Phipps, but with the rest of her unit, the 932nd Forward Surgical Support Team.
So no one would forget her, friends created a life-size cutout of Phipps to keep in her office.
“It was very humbling to see how much the (Children’s) community rallied around,” she said.
Phipps repaid their support by nominating Children’s for the 2020 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
The hospital was one of 15 employers nationwide to earn the annual award, out of more than 2,600 nominated.
Other winners included the Hilton hotel chain, Qualcomm Inc., Shell Oil Company and the Prescott, Arizona, Fire Department.
Omaha-based Werner Enterprises won the award in 2018.
Typically, the winners are honored at a black-tie ceremony in Washington sponsored by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards are being presented online. Staff members gathered Friday morning in the Children’s Hospital atrium for a brief presentation that included Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and senior leaders from the National Guard.
“Children’s doesn’t just take care of children in the community; it takes care of its own,” said retired Maj. Gen. Mike Navrkal of the Nebraska National Guard.
Phipps, 38, grew up in suburban Kansas City and has served in the military since 2009, both on active duty and in the reserves. She is a medical operations officer, which means that she plans and runs the operational side of an Army medical unit.
Phipps came to Children’s in 2014 after working for a network of medical laboratories in Memphis, Tennessee. She said that when she first interviewed with Kathy English, her supervisor-to-be, it took awhile for her to bring up her Reserve commitment.
“I remember saying, ‘I have to address the elephant in the room,’ ” Phipps recalled. “I want you to realize I have a duty to my country and a duty to my community.”
In the past, Phipps has deployed aboard a Navy ship on a medical mission to ports in the Caribbean and Latin America, and she has filled in with military units in Europe and Asia for soldiers who were deployed.
But the call-up last year was longer and with less notice than her previous ones, and her first to a combat zone.
“Everybody said, ‘We’re going to rally around and support you,’ ” Phipps said. “I kept being reassured.”
Her forward surgical team was supporting a special forces unit in eastern Afghanistan. When the Children’s team learned that the unit lacked chairs to sit on, the hospital staff shipped some.
Another time, the special forces medevaced an injured baby girl to the combat medical team in Kandahar. They didn’t have many baby supplies.
Phipps contacted Children’s, which came up with baby clothes, diapers and bottle nipples. Every department of the hospital was involved.
“I made one call,” she said. “The gifts and the care packages and support came pouring in.”
On her birthday, Phipps’ colleagues mailed her decorations for her cubicle, along with cards and letters.
“It really helped the morale,” she said.
When Phipps came home to a hospital locked down by the COVID-19 pandemic, she was greeted with a banner that said “WELCOME HOME, AMBER.”
“It’s extremely meaningful,” she said. “I feel like my relationship with this organization has gotten deeper.”
Phipps said she’s met other Reserve soldiers who face the loss of a job or a change in pay or position from civilian employers who resent their absence.
That’s not the way it’s supposed to be.
“If it wasn’t for employers,” she said, “we couldn’t do what we do.”
