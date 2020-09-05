Children's Hospital earns top award for supporting staffer and her unit deployed to Afghanistan

“I remember saying, ‘I have to address the elephant in the room,’ ” Phipps recalled. “I want you to realize I have a duty to my country and a duty to my community.”

In the past, Phipps has deployed aboard a Navy ship on a medical mission to ports in the Caribbean and Latin America, and she has filled in with military units in Europe and Asia for soldiers who were deployed.

But the call-up last year was longer and with less notice than her previous ones, and her first to a combat zone.

“Everybody said, ‘We’re going to rally around and support you,’ ” Phipps said. “I kept being reassured.”

Her forward surgical team was supporting a special forces unit in eastern Afghanistan. When the Children’s team learned that the unit lacked chairs to sit on, the hospital staff shipped some.

Another time, the special forces medevaced an injured baby girl to the combat medical team in Kandahar. They didn’t have many baby supplies.

Phipps contacted Children’s, which came up with baby clothes, diapers and bottle nipples. Every department of the hospital was involved.

“I made one call,” she said. “The gifts and the care packages and support came pouring in.”