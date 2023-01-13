Children's Hospital plans new outpatient center at 204th and Harrison

Children's Hospital & Medical Center soon will begin construction on a $46 million, 60,000-square-foot pediatric outpatient center at 204th and Harrison Streets.

Kathy English, Children's executive vice president and chief operating officer, said the new facility will provide more convenient access for children and families who travel from west Omaha and beyond to the hospital campus near 84th Street and West Dodge Road to see specialists for outpatient care. More than 50% of the children served currently come from outside the greater Omaha area.

The new facility, she said, also will allow Children's to expand and see more children.

"We're pretty full here, and we need more space," English said.

The two-story facility is slated to open in spring 2024. The 10-acre site also has room for a second phase of construction, she said. Children's eventually anticipates moving the outpatient surgery center now located in the Village Pointe area to the new location.

"We're going to try to make this a western hub for us," English said.

One module of the new outpatient center will house orthopedics and sports medicine. That area will include a glass-enclosed indoor space as well as Children's first outdoor rehabilitation space.

Children rehabilitate by playing, English said, "so we're going to have part of the outdoor space with trails and stepping stones that would challenge kids to move."

Outdoor spaces for sports medicine patients will include areas where youths can run and kick balls, "so we give them space to rehab that would have the kinds of activities they would normally do as kids," she said.

Cardiac and pulmonary services also will be available, and eight other specialties will rotate through as needed. The center also will house a Children's Physicians primary care clinic as well as radiology and laboratory services, nutritional care and some behavioral health services.

In addition to the outpatient rehabilitation spaces, English said, the health system also is taking lessons learned from COVID-19 in designing the facility. As a result, it will include a drive-thru area where providers could see and treat a child in a car.