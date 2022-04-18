Chilly start to the week in Omaha will give way to chances for rain, warming trend

A cool start to the week that includes a few chances for much-needed rain in Omaha and eastern Nebraska is expected to give way to significant warmup.

“It’s going to be a little chilly over the next couple of days with some chances for the rain we badly need,” meteorologist Clint Aegerter of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Sunday. “Then we should see a warming trend starting Wednesday and going through Friday, when we’ll make a run at a high temperature in the 80s.”

The forecast calls for a high of 53 degrees in Omaha on Monday. Although Monday is expected to be sunny, a wind out of the northwest of about 20 mph will make it feel a little colder.

Omaha can expect similar conditions on Tuesday, but there will be chances for precipitation in the evening hours and increasing early Wednesday, Aegerter said. The outlook calls for a 50% to 60% chance of significant rainfall through midday Wednesday with a high of 64 degrees predicted.

“It should be dry Tuesday, but there is a 20% chance of rain right now, with areas south of Omaha more likely to see (thunder)storms,” Aegerter said. “On Wednesday, we should get in to the 60s and most of the rain will have pushed past (Omaha) to the east by midday.”

High temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s Thursday. The warmest day of the week is expected to be Friday, Aegerter said, when a high of 83 degrees is forecast for Omaha.

A 30% to 40% chance of showers is in the forecast for Friday afternoon. A 50% chance for precipitation is forecast for Friday night and about a 30% to 40% chance on Saturday, Aegerter said.

Drought continues to intensify throughout all of Nebraska, according the National Weather Service. Since the start of the year, Omaha has received 4.05 inches of precipitation, about 0.85 of an inch below average.

Many other areas of eastern Nebraska are even more in need of rain with Lincoln 1.63 inches below average and Norfolk 3.19 inches below its typical amount of precipitation.

“Generally, there are several chances for some much-needed rain throughout the week,” Aegerter said. “Hopefully, we will see a lot of the rain come through for us because we really need it.”

