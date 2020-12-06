Church replaces live nativity scene with a kindness challenge

Today, you should do something for a veteran — make a phone call, send a care package, say a prayer.

Monday is National Letter Writing Day. Send a missive to someone you haven’t seen in a while or, better yet, deliver it in person.

And on Dec. 20, in the middle of the Christmas frenzy, take time to post an encouraging sticky note in an unexpected place.

These suggestions, and more, are on an Advent calendar created at St. Andrew United Methodist Church as part of its first-ever Christmas Kindness Challenge.

Participants can complete as many simple acts of kindness as they want and submit a form at kindness.sa.church/december-20 to be entered in a drawing to win $500 for the charity of their choice.

Abby Johnson, executive director of the church near 150th Street and West Maple Road, said the challenge aligns with its mission.

“Our vision is to create a community where people love God, know Jesus and serve others,” she said.

In past years, church members served the community as hosts of a live Nativity scene. That didn’t seem possible in the pandemic, so they brainstormed another project.