Church replaces live nativity scene with a kindness challenge

Today, you should do something for a veteran — make a phone call, send a care package, say a prayer.
Monday is National Letter Writing Day. Send a missive to someone you haven’t seen in a while or, better yet, deliver it in person.
And on Dec. 20, in the middle of the Christmas frenzy, take time to post an encouraging sticky note in an unexpected place.
These suggestions, and more, are on an Advent calendar created at St. Andrew United Methodist Church as part of its first-ever Christmas Kindness Challenge.
Participants can complete as many simple acts of kindness as they want and submit a form at kindness.sa.church/december-20 to be entered in a drawing to win $500 for the charity of their choice.
Abby Johnson, executive director of the church near 150th Street and West Maple Road, said the challenge aligns with its mission.
“Our vision is to create a community where people love God, know Jesus and serve others,” she said.
In past years, church members served the community as hosts of a live Nativity scene. That didn’t seem possible in the pandemic, so they brainstormed another project.
“We started to think about what would make a positive impact ... be a light in the community during the Christmas season,” Johnson said. “We could take the money for the live Nativity and put it into the community for nonprofits. We know that they are struggling right now.”
To engage the entire congregation — and, hopefully, the city and beyond — they went a step further, creating an online kindness competition.
It runs from the first Sunday of Advent, Nov. 29, through Christmas Eve. Five people will win each week and $10,000 will be distributed to the nonprofit organizations of the winners’ choice. Any tax-exempt 501(c)(3) agency is eligible.
So far, 60 people have participated — some twice, because 150 entries have been submitted.
Johnson said she doesn’t recognize a number of the names, leading her to believe that people outside the congregation are taking up the challenge. Anyone can enter from anywhere, she said, and the church will send the money to a nonprofit where they live.
Entrants are on the honor system, though they are encouraged to submit pictures to the challenge page through the St. Andrew website.
“If you want to lie about an act of kindness to give money to a nonprofit, I guess that’s OK,” Johnson said with a laugh. “It’s between you and Jesus.”
She’s been drumming up participants on social media and sharing news of the challenge with nonprofits with whom the church has connections — such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and Habitat for Humanity — so they will spread the word to their supporters.
A committee came up with calendar entries by looking up designated days for each date, such as National Brownie Day and National Mason Jar Day, then figuring out things to do to fit the theme.
Johnson said she’s having fun browsing through entries. People are definitely getting into the spirit of the event.
On Giving Tuesday, people were encouraged to give a donation to a local group, even if it was just a dollar. She was gratified to see how many nonprofits were represented.
“It feels like right now, this is what the church should be doing,” she said. “This is why we exist.”
Church selling Greek pastries for the holidays
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is having a carryout version of its annual Christmas in Greece celebration this year.
Greek pastries such as baklava are available online at greekfestomaha.com.
Orders must be in by midnight Monday, and pickup will be Dec. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.
