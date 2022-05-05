Cinco de Mayo is back in South Omaha back in full force

The Cinco de Mayo Omaha Festival, which bills itself as the city’s largest and most diverse community celebration, comes back in its full glory this weekend for the first time in three years.

The annual festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday. It will fill South Omaha’s historic South 24th Street business district with a carnival, food courts, a health fair and live entertainment on two stages, including popular bands from Mexico and dancers from Nebraska.

The traditional parade, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, will honor Latino U.S. military veterans with several local veterans as its grand marshals, followed by 99 more entries, from ethnic dance troupes to dancing horses, low-rider cars to colorful floats and marching bands, to the furry finalists in the festival’s first-ever Que Chulo (How cute) Dog Contest.

“I think this year is going to be like 2019 — it’s going to be packed,” said Marcos Mora, event coordinator. “If it’s a nice day, after that parade you’re going to see all that space going from L to Q just jampacked.”

Mora predicted as many as 200,000 people will come from across metropolitan Omaha and surrounding cities and states to attend the festival over its three days. That would approach pre-pandemic numbers. The more than 100-year-old festival was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. The 2021 event was delayed and downsized.

This year, the festival is bigger. It will extend on South 24th Street from L Street to Q Street, a couple of blocks farther than usual, as well as filling the Plaza de la Raza at 24th and N Streets and a few adjacent blocks.

Cinco de Mayo Omaha brought back a health fair this year. Information and health screening booths will take up half a block. Demand from providers and other health care exhibitors was so great that organizers couldn’t fit them all in, Mora said.

The same was true of demand from other types of exhibitors and groups who wanted to be in the parade, he said.

“We’ve got a lot of new exhibitors, new companies, and people in the parade, that have never been (in the festival) before,” Mora said.

In a sign of the labor market times, many exhibitors are looking not to sell items, but to hire employees.

“A lot of people are coming down for recruitment of workers,” Mora said.

The concerts are free, helping to make them a big draw for people from such Nebraska cities as Lincoln and Schuyler and from Des Moines and Kansas City as well, Mora said. Admission to the festival itself is free, but carnival rides require tickets.

Parking is mostly on neighborhood streets. The only parking lot the public is allowed to use is South High School’s lot, Mora said. Cars parked in any other lot are likely to be towed, an expensive prospect.

While traditionally an American celebration of Mexican history and culture, Cinco de Mayo Omaha has become increasingly popular with people from a wide range of racial and ethnic backgrounds.

The selection of local Latino military veterans as grand marshals reflects the long and storied history of Nebraskans of Mexican descent serving in the American military, including Medal of Honor recipients Edward “Babe” Gomez and Miguel Keith Hernandez of Omaha.

Members of the Army National Guard will volunteer at the parade and festival and participate in “A Salute to Military” ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Other highlights include the annual Miss and Mister coronation Friday evening followed by such entertainment as flamenco dancers and free concert headliners Sonora Tropicana and Los Nobles. DJ Challenger will spin Latin music at various times Friday evening and through the weekend.

The Que Chulo Dog Contest is set for about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. In keeping with tradition, a Roman Catholic Mass set to mariachi music will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in La Plaza de La Raza. A dancing horse troupe will perform after the service.

More than 20 various acts will perform on Saturday and Sunday. The big concert of Mexican musicians on Sunday night will feature Los Brazeros Musical de Durango.

Carnival rides and games will be open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. The health fair is on Saturday, beginning at noon.

A full schedule of events and a map of the festival are available on the Cinco de Mayo festival website www.cdmomaha.com

Everyone is welcome, Mora said.

“South Omaha is a great place to be,” he said. “It has a lot of history, and it really is rich with families and culture. We’d just love to invite everyone to, hey, come down and experience South Omaha, experience the culture, experience the taste of South Omaha and all the wonderful things it has to offer.”

